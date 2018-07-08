Australia vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, T20 Tri-series Final: Aaron Finch departs after strong opening stand against Pakistan

Follow Us:
Sunday, July 08, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector
By: Sports Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 8, 2018 2:17:02 pm
Australia vs Pakistan Live Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Australia face Pakistan in final of tri-series. (Source: AP)

Australia vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, T20 Tri-series Final: Australia and Pakistan faced each other twice in the round robin stage of the T20 tri-series in Zimbabwe. On first occasion, Billy Stanlake and Aaron Finch blew Pakistan away for the win. Then, it was Pakistan’s turn to even things with a comprehensive show with the bat and the ball. Both showed their might against a downtrodden Zimbabwe side before the hosts pushed Australia all the way in the dead rubber on Friday. Catch live scores and updates from Australia vs Pakistan in T20 tri-series final.

Live Blog

Australia vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, T20 Tri-series Final Live Updates:

14:14 (IST) 08 Jul 2018
GONE!

Aaron Finch departs for 47 runs from 27 balls. Taken by Sahibzada and Pakistan get their first. 

14:11 (IST) 08 Jul 2018
SIX!

Shadab once again, Finch once again, six once again. Finch gets his leg out of the way and belts it over long on for a six

14:10 (IST) 08 Jul 2018
SIX!

Aaron Finch on the attack! Smashed back down the ground for six by Finch. Bit of flight by Shadab and it has been tonked for a six! No stopping that

13:57 (IST) 08 Jul 2018
SIX

Another six in the over and it brings up the 50 for Australia before the power play overs. Faheem goes for 16 runs in the over. After powerplay overs, Australia are 54/0

13:55 (IST) 08 Jul 2018
SIX

Australia have been lucky thus far. Plenty of top-edges and half-connected shots thus far. One chance dropped, two have landed in no-man's land. Finally, something that has connected well off D Arcy Short's bat and it goes all the way for a six. Pulled away for a six over short fine leg

13:38 (IST) 08 Jul 2018
DROPPED!

Aaron Finch dropped off his first ball! This could well come back to bite Pakistan. Short of length outside off from Ashraf and Finch tries to heave it through midwicket. The top-edge goes some distance and Amir and Shoaib Malik both come underneath. Amir the better option from fine leg. Malik had been running back from square leg. And after holding it, the ball comes away

13:36 (IST) 08 Jul 2018
Australia resume with a boundary

Australia get things going with a boundary from the first ball. D Arcy Short and Aaron Finch arrive in the middle after the national anthems. Amir into the attack. First ball of the match is slashed down towards third man for a boundary. Another boundary added on the fourth ball

13:10 (IST) 08 Jul 2018
TEAM CHANGES

Australia: D'Arcy Short comes back into the XI in place of Nic Maddinson

Pakistan: Debut for Sahibzada Farhan, who comes in for Haris Sohail at the top.  Hasan Ali comes in for Usman Khan

13:06 (IST) 08 Jul 2018
TEAMS

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Hussain Talat, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), D Arcy Short, Alex Carey(w), Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Jack Wildermuth, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake

13:05 (IST) 08 Jul 2018
TOSS

Australia have won the toss and opted to bat in Harare

12:57 (IST) 08 Jul 2018
Finch before the final

Australia captain Aaron Finch on the eve of the match: "Slowly we're starting to find the right balance and a little bit more of an understanding of how each other play the game."

12:54 (IST) 08 Jul 2018
Australia vs Pakistan

Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our live coverage of the tri-series in Zimbabwe and we've reached the final stage of the series as Australia and Pakistan look to get the most important win of it all after being split in the group stages. 

