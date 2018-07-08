Australia vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, T20 Tri-series Final: Aaron Finch departs after strong opening stand against Pakistan

Australia vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, T20 Tri-series Final: Australia and Pakistan faced each other twice in the round robin stage of the T20 tri-series in Zimbabwe. On first occasion, Billy Stanlake and Aaron Finch blew Pakistan away for the win. Then, it was Pakistan’s turn to even things with a comprehensive show with the bat and the ball. Both showed their might against a downtrodden Zimbabwe side before the hosts pushed Australia all the way in the dead rubber on Friday. Catch live scores and updates from Australia vs Pakistan in T20 tri-series final.
Live Blog
Australia vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, T20 Tri-series Final Live Updates:
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Aaron Finch departs for 47 runs from 27 balls. Taken by Sahibzada and Pakistan get their first.
Shadab once again, Finch once again, six once again. Finch gets his leg out of the way and belts it over long on for a six
Aaron Finch on the attack! Smashed back down the ground for six by Finch. Bit of flight by Shadab and it has been tonked for a six! No stopping that
Another six in the over and it brings up the 50 for Australia before the power play overs. Faheem goes for 16 runs in the over. After powerplay overs, Australia are 54/0
Australia have been lucky thus far. Plenty of top-edges and half-connected shots thus far. One chance dropped, two have landed in no-man's land. Finally, something that has connected well off D Arcy Short's bat and it goes all the way for a six. Pulled away for a six over short fine leg
Aaron Finch dropped off his first ball! This could well come back to bite Pakistan. Short of length outside off from Ashraf and Finch tries to heave it through midwicket. The top-edge goes some distance and Amir and Shoaib Malik both come underneath. Amir the better option from fine leg. Malik had been running back from square leg. And after holding it, the ball comes away
Australia get things going with a boundary from the first ball. D Arcy Short and Aaron Finch arrive in the middle after the national anthems. Amir into the attack. First ball of the match is slashed down towards third man for a boundary. Another boundary added on the fourth ball
Australia: D'Arcy Short comes back into the XI in place of Nic Maddinson
Pakistan: Debut for Sahibzada Farhan, who comes in for Haris Sohail at the top. Hasan Ali comes in for Usman Khan
Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Hussain Talat, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi
Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), D Arcy Short, Alex Carey(w), Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Jack Wildermuth, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake
Australia have won the toss and opted to bat in Harare
Australia captain Aaron Finch on the eve of the match: "Slowly we're starting to find the right balance and a little bit more of an understanding of how each other play the game."
Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our live coverage of the tri-series in Zimbabwe and we've reached the final stage of the series as Australia and Pakistan look to get the most important win of it all after being split in the group stages.