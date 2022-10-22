Australia vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match 1 Playing XI Prediction: Changes expected depending on weather

T20 World Cup 2022, Australia vs New Zealand Playing XI Prediction: New Zealand and Australia have both put off naming their teams for their T20 World Cup opener because of the rainstorms forecast for Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia skipper Aaron Finch confirmed only that he would open the batting for the hosts and reigning champions and that all-rounder Cameron Green would not play after coming into the squad on Thursday as a replacement for the injured Josh Inglis.

“If there is rain around and the game is shortened, that can dictate what you do with your team,” he told reporters on Friday.

“It’s about shuffling your batting, we’ve got some power all the way through our order so we feel we can map out how an opposition is going to use their resources, and try and get the match-ups in our favour.”

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was taking a similar approach to the Super 12, Group 1 clash, confirming that all-rounder Daryl Mitchell was the only player in the squad unavailable because of his fractured finger.

The selection dilemma will be key as both teams have fitness concerns. New Zealand is likely to miss Daryl Mitchell, one of their heroes from the last year’s world cup, while the pace duo of Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne are also making a comeback from injuries.

Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Match Details: AUS vs NZ will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground where a total of 12 matches have been played. 6 of them have been won by teams batting first while 5 by those bowling first. The average first innings score is 160 while the average second innings score is 140. The highest total recorded is 221/5 while the highest total chased is 200/3

Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Pitch Report: This aspect is a bit of a mystery as neither team got to look at the strip since it was under covers throughout the day. However, in general, the pitch in Sydney is a flat one with an equal amount of bounce.

Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Weather Report: Rain might play spoilsport and temperatures could drop to around 21 degrees during the evening. As per AccuWeather, there is a chance of 28 to 51 percent rain during the match hours.

Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Probable Playing XI:

AUS Probable XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

NZ Probable XI: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi

Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Squads:

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway(w), Finn Allen, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Daryl Mitchell

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Steven Smith, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green