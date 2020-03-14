Australia vs New Zealand ODI, T20I series postponed

Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs (Source: cricket.com.au Twitter) Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs (Source: cricket.com.au Twitter)

In light of the latest developments, the ongoing ODI series between Australia and New Zealand have been postponed owing to coronavirus concerns. The three-match T20I series between Australia and the Kiwis in New Zealand starting March 24 has also been postponed.

With the New Zealand Government tightening their border restrictions in the wake of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Black Caps fly home immediately. New Zealand is enforcing a mandatory 14-day self-isolation period for those entering the country from Australia from Sunday, which leaves the visitors only a day to make arrangements of flying the majority of their squad home by Saturday evening.

While Australia won the 1st ODI in an empty stadium, the remaining two Chappell-Hadlee matches, scheduled for Sunday in Sydney and Hobart on Friday, have been called off.

New Zealand bowler Lockie Ferguson has already been quarantined after complaining of a sore throat in the wake of the one-day international against Australia on Friday. New Zealand Cricket said Ferguson had been placed in isolation at the team hotel for the next 24 hours in accordance with recommended health protocols.

Australia crushed New Zealand by 71 runs in the first one day international at an empty Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. After New Zealand earlier kept the home side to 258 for seven, the Australian bowling attack dominated the Kiwi batsmen to dismiss the visitors for 187 in the 41st over.

Cricket Australia barred spectators from the match in response to the coronavirus pandemic, leading to the strange sight of players acknowledging milestones to empty grandstands.

