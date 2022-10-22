Australia vs New Zealand Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022: When and where to watch AUS vs NZ Live

T20 World Cup 2022, Australia vs New Zealand Super 12 Match 1 Live Streaming Details: Australia faces New Zealand in their Twenty20 World Cup opener. The two teams will play each other at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia were beaten by India in their last warm-up game. New Zealand, on the other hand, lost their warm-up game against South Africa before their final warm-up against India was washed out. Before all the live action, here is all you need to know about the telecast and live streaming details.

When is Australia vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match?

Australia vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match will be played on Saturday, October 22.

Where is Australia vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match going to be played?

Australia vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match will be played at SCG in Sydney.

What time will Australia vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match start?

Australia vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match will start at 12:30 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 3 PM

When can I watch Australia vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match?

Australia vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and Hotstar.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.