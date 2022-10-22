Australia vs New Zealand Live Score Updates: Trans-Tasman rivalry to kick-start Super 12

AUS vs NZ Live: Preview!

The selection dilemma will be key as both teams have fitness concerns. New Zealand is likely to miss Daryl Mitchell, one of their heroes from the last year’s world cup, while the pace duo of Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne are also making a comeback from injuries. Australia have already lost Josh Inglis to a freak golf injury and has taken a risk by not adding a backup for Matthew Wade, instead, they have picked the in-form all-rounder Cameron Green. David Warner raised alarms after he landed awkwardly while fielding during the second T20I against England in Canberra, and the neck injury forced him out of the final match of that series. Mitchell Marsh is battling an ongoing ankle complaint and hasn’t bowled in a T20I match since June. (READ MORE)