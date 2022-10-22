scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score Updates: Trans-Tasman rivalry to kick-start Super 12

Australia vs New Zealand, Super 12 Match 1, T20 World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Australia will take on New Zealand in Sydney.

Updated: October 22, 2022 11:03:01 am
Australia | New Zealand | Australia vs New Zealand | AUS vs NZ | T20 World Cup 2022AUS vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 Live Scorecard:

Australia vs New Zealand (AUS vs NZ) Live Score Updates: Last year's beaten finalists, New Zealand, will surely be among the front runners in this year's competition as they look to avenge defeat by this year's hosts Australia. Let's start with a stat: since 2011, New Zealand hasn't defeated Australia in a game in Australia. In any format.

Follow AUS vs NZ Live Score and Updates below

Australia vs New Zealand Live Score and Updates: Follow AUS vs NZ live action from Sydney

11:03 (IST)22 Oct 2022
AUS vs NZ Live: Preview!

The selection dilemma will be key as both teams have fitness concerns. New Zealand is likely to miss Daryl Mitchell, one of their heroes from the last year's world cup, while the pace duo of Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne are also making a comeback from injuries. Australia have already lost Josh Inglis to a freak golf injury and has taken a risk by not adding a backup for Matthew Wade, instead, they have picked the in-form all-rounder Cameron Green. David Warner raised alarms after he landed awkwardly while fielding during the second T20I against England in Canberra, and the neck injury forced him out of the final match of that series. Mitchell Marsh is battling an ongoing ankle complaint and hasn't bowled in a T20I match since June.

10:37 (IST)22 Oct 2022
AUS vs NZ Live: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Australia vs New Zealand in the second match of the Super 12 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

Ross Taylor was the captain then in a victorious Test. Since then Brendon McCullum and Kane Williamson have reached out their hands in hope but only grasped thin air. Will Williamson get luckier this time?

