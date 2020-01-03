Australia vs New Zealand 3rd Test Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch AUS vs NZ`

Neil Wagner appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Burns on day one of third Test (Source: AP) Neil Wagner appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Burns on day one of third Test (Source: AP)

Australia vs New Zealand (AUS vs NZ) 3rd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: New Zealand made five changes in the playing XI for the third and final Test of the three-Test series. Tom Latham took over the captaincy in Kane Williamson’s absence. On the other hand, Australia fielded the same side in the dead rubber after taking an unassailable lead. Australian skipper Tim Paine won the toss and elected to bat first.

When will Australia vs New Zealand 3rd Test start?

Australia vs New Zealand 3rd Test will be played from January 3, 2019 (Friday).

Where will Australia vs New Zealand 3rd Test be played?

Australia vs New Zealand 3rd Test will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney.

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand 3rd Test Live?

Australia vs New Zealand 3rd Test can be watched on Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) as it is the official broadcaster. Fans can tune into Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD to live telecast the 3rd AUS vs NZ Test match.

How to watch live streaming of Australia vs New Zealand 3rd Test online?

You can follow Australia vs New Zealand Test match on the online platform, SonyLIV.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd