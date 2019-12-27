Australia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch AUS vs NZ

Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne walks off after being bowled by New Zealand’s Neil Wagner in the 1st Test. (AP Photo/Trevor Collens) Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne walks off after being bowled by New Zealand’s Neil Wagner in the 1st Test. (AP Photo/Trevor Collens)

Australia vs New Zealand (AUS vs NZ) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The three-match Test series between Australia and New Zealand moves to the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground for the Boxing Day Test on Thursday.

There is a festive Christmas air around the MCG at the moment, but hostilities are sure to take over once the first ball is bowled. Australia have a 1-0 lead in the series, having won the first match by 296 runs.

When will the Australia vs New Zealand 2nd Test start?

The Australia vs New Zealand 2nd Test will be played from December 26, 2019 (Thursday).

Where will the Australia vs New Zealand 2nd Test be played?

The Australia vs New Zealand 2nd Test will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne and is scheduled to start at 5:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to watch the Australia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live?

The Australia vs New Zealand 2nd Test can be watched on Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) as it is the official broadcaster. Fans can tune into Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD to live telecast the 2nd AUS vs NZ Test match.

How to watch live streaming of Australia vs New Zealand 2nd Test online?

You can follow Australia vs New Zealand Test match on online platform. SonyLIV, the official online media streaming platform of Sony Network, will be live streaming Australia vs New Zealand Test match for its fans online in India.

You can also follow www.indianexpress.com for the live score updates for AUS vs NZ Test match.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd