Friday, December 27, 2019

Australia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: AUS reach 257/4 at stumps

Australia vs New Zealand (AUS vs NZ) 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Australia reach 257/4 at stumps on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: December 26, 2019 1:00:58 pm
Australia vs New Zealand 2nd Test is taking place in Melbourne

Australia vs New Zealand (AUS vs NZ) 2nd Test Highlights: Steve Smith produced an unbeaten 77, closing in on yet another century, putting Australia in the driving seat after the opening day of the second Test against New Zealand. In the Black Caps’ first Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground since 1987, skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl, and it looked to be a good decision with Joe Burns out first ball and David Warner just before lunch.

Marnus Labuschagne and Smith smacked half-centuries to seize back control and leave them on 257 for four, frustrating the disciplined New Zealand bowlers who kept the run rate down.

Australia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights:

    12:48 (IST)26 Dec 2019
    STUMPS!

    Australia reach 257 at the loss of four wickets in 90 overs at the end of Day 1 in Melbourne with Steve Smith at 77 not out. 

    11:28 (IST)26 Dec 2019
    OUT

    OUT! Australia lose their fourth wicket as Wade departs for 38. Colin de Grandhomme with the breakthrough as AUS are 216/4

    11:12 (IST)26 Dec 2019
    AUS cross 200

    Australia cross the 200-run mark in Melbourne. It has gotten a little slow after Smith slammed the century as New Zealand continue to search for a breakthrough

    10:11 (IST)26 Dec 2019
    Smith 50

    FIFTY! Steve Smith slams his 28th Test half-century, waves his bat at the dressing room in celebration. Is that a century in the making? Australia are 165/3

    09:47 (IST)26 Dec 2019
    Tea

    New Zealand had more than a few chances, but could only manage one wicket in the second session. Australia are 151/3 at tea on Day 1 of the Boxing Test

    09:45 (IST)26 Dec 2019
    Smith enters top 10 Test run-scorers for Australia

    With 7111* runs, Steve Smith moves past Greg Chappell into the top 10 Test run-scorers for Australia.

    09:27 (IST)26 Dec 2019
    OUT

    OUT! Colin de Grandhomme provides the breakthrough to New Zealand as Marnus Labuschagne departs for 63. Labuschagne looked to defend and ran the delivery back onto the stumps off his elbow

    09:07 (IST)26 Dec 2019
    Labuschagne 50

    FIFTY! Labuschagne brings up his seventh Test half-century as Australia reach 125/2. Just another day for Marnus as he raises his bat in celebration with his eyes on the dressing room

    08:47 (IST)26 Dec 2019
    Australia cross 100

    Labuschagne and Smith are building a significant partnership as the score crosses 100 after drinks. Their partnership has lasted almost 19 overs, but they're scoring at just over 2 runs an over.

    08:32 (IST)26 Dec 2019
    Close

    The umpire asks for review after the direct hit from fine leg. Labuschagne saved! 

    08:27 (IST)26 Dec 2019
    Crowd

    The crowd is still growing at Melbourne Cricket Ground but it already sits eighth on the list of highest Boxing Day attendances, including Ashes Tests. Thank you Melbourne.

    08:05 (IST)26 Dec 2019
    AUS 67/2 at Lunch

    New Zealand seized the early advantage after grabbing two wickets in the opening session. Australia reached 67-2 at lunch after openers Joe Burns (0) and David Warner (41) were dismissed in the pre-lunch session.

    08:04 (IST)26 Dec 2019
    Toss

    New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

    08:03 (IST)26 Dec 2019
    AUS vs NZ

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd Test, the Boxing Day Test, as Australia go into the match with 1-0 lead over New Zealand in the three-match series. Stay tuned for live score and updates of the match in Melbourne

    Teams:

    Australia - David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (capt), James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon

    New Zealand - Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

