Australia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: AUS reach 257/4 at stumps

Australia vs New Zealand (AUS vs NZ) 2nd Test Highlights: Steve Smith produced an unbeaten 77, closing in on yet another century, putting Australia in the driving seat after the opening day of the second Test against New Zealand. In the Black Caps’ first Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground since 1987, skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl, and it looked to be a good decision with Joe Burns out first ball and David Warner just before lunch.
Marnus Labuschagne and Smith smacked half-centuries to seize back control and leave them on 257 for four, frustrating the disciplined New Zealand bowlers who kept the run rate down.
Highlights
Australia reach 257 at the loss of four wickets in 90 overs at the end of Day 1 in Melbourne with Steve Smith at 77 not out.
OUT! Australia lose their fourth wicket as Wade departs for 38. Colin de Grandhomme with the breakthrough as AUS are 216/4
Australia cross the 200-run mark in Melbourne. It has gotten a little slow after Smith slammed the century as New Zealand continue to search for a breakthrough
FIFTY! Steve Smith slams his 28th Test half-century, waves his bat at the dressing room in celebration. Is that a century in the making? Australia are 165/3
New Zealand had more than a few chances, but could only manage one wicket in the second session. Australia are 151/3 at tea on Day 1 of the Boxing Test
With 7111* runs, Steve Smith moves past Greg Chappell into the top 10 Test run-scorers for Australia.
OUT! Colin de Grandhomme provides the breakthrough to New Zealand as Marnus Labuschagne departs for 63. Labuschagne looked to defend and ran the delivery back onto the stumps off his elbow
FIFTY! Labuschagne brings up his seventh Test half-century as Australia reach 125/2. Just another day for Marnus as he raises his bat in celebration with his eyes on the dressing room
Labuschagne and Smith are building a significant partnership as the score crosses 100 after drinks. Their partnership has lasted almost 19 overs, but they're scoring at just over 2 runs an over.
The umpire asks for review after the direct hit from fine leg. Labuschagne saved!
The crowd is still growing at Melbourne Cricket Ground but it already sits eighth on the list of highest Boxing Day attendances, including Ashes Tests. Thank you Melbourne.
New Zealand seized the early advantage after grabbing two wickets in the opening session. Australia reached 67-2 at lunch after openers Joe Burns (0) and David Warner (41) were dismissed in the pre-lunch session.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd Test, the Boxing Day Test, as Australia go into the match with 1-0 lead over New Zealand in the three-match series. Stay tuned for live score and updates of the match in Melbourne