Australia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: AUS reach 257/4 at stumps

Australia vs New Zealand (AUS vs NZ) 2nd Test Highlights: Steve Smith produced an unbeaten 77, closing in on yet another century, putting Australia in the driving seat after the opening day of the second Test against New Zealand. In the Black Caps’ first Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground since 1987, skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl, and it looked to be a good decision with Joe Burns out first ball and David Warner just before lunch.

Marnus Labuschagne and Smith smacked half-centuries to seize back control and leave them on 257 for four, frustrating the disciplined New Zealand bowlers who kept the run rate down.