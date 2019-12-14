Australia vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch AUSvNZ 1st Test Live?

New Zealand has won only one test series in Australia — in 1985 when Richard Hadlee and Martin Crowe helped secure that historic achievement. Skippers Kane Williamson and Tim Paine ahead of the first match at Perth. (Twitter) New Zealand has won only one test series in Australia — in 1985 when Richard Hadlee and Martin Crowe helped secure that historic achievement. Skippers Kane Williamson and Tim Paine ahead of the first match at Perth. (Twitter)

Australia vs New Zealand (AUS vs NZ) 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: A stunning catch by Steve Smith snared the prized wicket of Kane Williamson as Mitchell Starc tore through the New Zealand top order on the second day of the first Test in Perth on Friday.

After Australia posted 416 in extreme heat on the back of a third successive Test century for Marnus Labuschagne the Kiwis were struggling at 109 for five in reply at stumps, still 307 runs in arrears.

Stumps on day two with 3 wickets falling in the final 40 minutes, but Taylor remains unbeaten on 66*. Starc has 4 wickets. Watling is 0*. See you tomorrow 🤙 🇳🇿 109-5 | https://t.co/he4BdSCets#AUSvNZ #cricketnation pic.twitter.com/otAo7oHLeF — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 13, 2019

When will the Day 3 of Australia vs New Zealand, 1st Test start?

The Australia vs New Zealand 1st Test match Day 3 will be played on December 14, 2019 (Saturday).

Where will the Australia vs New Zealand, 1st Test be played?

The Australia vs New Zealand, 1st Test match will be played at the Perth Stadium in Perth and is scheduled to start at 10:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to watch the Australia vs New Zealand, 1st Test Live?

The Australia vs New Zealand, 1st Test match can be watched at Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) as it is the official broadcaster. Fans can tune into Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD to live telecast 1st AUS vs NZ Test match.

How to watch live streaming of Australia vs New Zealand, 1st Test online?

You can follow Australia vs New Zealand Test match on online platform. Sony Liv, the official online media streaming platform of Sony Network, will be live streaming Australia vs New Zealand Test match for its fans online in India.

You can also follow www.indianexpress.com for the live score updates for AUS vs NZ Test match.

Playing XI:

Australia: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Lockie Ferguson

