Australia vs New Zealand 1st Test Highlights: Labuschagne century headlines AUS dominance

Australia vs New Zealand (AUS vs NZ) 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Tim Paine won the toss and elected to bat first. Marnus Labuschagne was the star for the hosts – racking up his third century in as many Tests. He finished the day with an unbeaten 110, and will resume Australia’s innings at 248/4 with Travis Head when Day 2 begins on Friday in Perth.

David Warner and Steve Smith contributed with decent scores, but New Zealand will be happy they have not allowed the hosts to run away to a big total. Australia were under pressure in the last hour of Day 1 and the Kiwi quicks will be looking to keep the pressure going with a 10-over-old ball on Friday morning. Neil Wagner (2/52), who took the wickets of Smith and Warner, was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers on the first day.