Saturday, December 28, 2019

Australia vs New Zealand 1st Test Highlights: Labuschagne century headlines AUS dominance

Australia vs New Zealand (AUS vs NZ) 1st Test Highlights: Marnus Labuschagne was the star for the hosts - racking up his third century in as many Tests. He finished the day with an unbeaten 110, and will resume Australia's innings at 248/4 with Travis Head when Day 2 begins on Friday in Perth.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: December 12, 2019 5:56:51 pm
Australia vs New Zealand (AUS vs NZ) 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Tim Paine won the toss and elected to bat first. Marnus Labuschagne was the star for the hosts – racking up his third century in as many Tests. He finished the day with an unbeaten 110, and will resume Australia’s innings at 248/4 with Travis Head when Day 2 begins on Friday in Perth.

David Warner and Steve Smith contributed with decent scores, but New Zealand will be happy they have not allowed the hosts to run away to a big total. Australia were under pressure in the last hour of Day 1 and the Kiwi quicks will be looking to keep the pressure going with a 10-over-old ball on Friday morning. Neil Wagner (2/52), who took the wickets of Smith and Warner, was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers on the first day.

AUS vs NZ 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights:

    17:52 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    Stumps

    End of Day 1. Head and Labuschagne take Australia to the end of day's proceedings. Australia will resume batting on Day 3 at 248/4. Labuschagne (110) and Wagner were the stars of the day. Australia narrowly ahead of the visitors at the end of the first day but this match is still nicely balanced.

    17:45 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    4,4 for Head

    Head want to head out of the park with his head held high it would seem. Not the heady heights we have seen this Australian innings to have reached today - when Smith and Labuschagne were in the middle - but Head has ensured, almost, that Australia go into the pavilion at the end of the day in a strong position. Labuschange, at the other end, has just added 8 runs to his score since reaching his 100 with a six almost an hour ago.

    17:14 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    Wade is gone for 12

    And New Zealand strike late in the day again. Around half an hour of cricket left. New Zealand suddenly look poised to put Australia in trouble. Travuis Head walks out at No.6. The field closes in around the new man. Pressure time!

    17:09 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    Last hour

    Australia are looking to play a little carefully in the last hour as New Zealand go for the second new ball straightaway. Labuschagne has only added 6 runs to his score since reaching his 100 with a six more than half an hour ago. Wade has been a little more productive, and is on 12.

    16:41 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    Smith is out

    Third wicket. Smith, who was lucky to have a catch dropped in the slips off Lockie Ferguson earlier, is not so lucky this time. Mistimes a pull and Tim Southee collects it. Smith out for 43. Matthew Wade comes in at No.5.

    16:32 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    100 for Labuschagne

    Labuschagne gets to his 100 with a six and punches the air in celebration. This Aussie pair could be the best No.3-No.4 duo in Test cricket now. Kohli and Pujara would have something to say about that, but this unseemly looking duo are providing all the muscle to the Australian batting.

    16:27 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    Landmarks

    Both Smith and Labuschagne are nearing batting landmarks as the Aussie domination continues in Perth. At the halfway point of the third session, Smith is on 43 and Labuschagne is on 95. Both look set for 50s and 100s in the next few overs. 

    15:13 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    End of second session

    The second session clearly belonged to Australia as they scored 84 runs without losing a wicket. The scoring rate was slow as per Australian standards but they have wickets in hand. AUS - 160/2 after 57 overs

    15:09 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    150 up!

    The scoring rate has gone up a little in the previews few overs. Steve Smith has started to attack a bit after playing a slow inning. The Aussie duo are looking to break the shackles. The third-wicket partnership is nearing 100. AUS - 155/2 after 56 overs

    14:58 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    DROPPED!

    Steve Smith gets a second life as Tom Latham drops his catch at second slip. Lockie Ferguson robbed of his debut Test wicket. Smith flashed his bat at a delivery way outside the off stump and the pace got the better of him. This dropped catch may prove to be  costly for New Zealand. AUS - 140/2 after 53 overs

    14:47 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    FIFTY!

    Marnus Labuschagne hits another half-century. Labuschagne has been in red-hot form. He reaches the milestone from 102 deliveries. The partnership for the third wicket between him and Steve Smith is frustrating Kiwi bowlers. The fast bowlers have kept the scoring rate down, not letting Aussie dominate with their aggressive brand of cricket. AUS - 130/2 after 50 overs

    13:58 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    100 up!

    Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are trying to form a partnership. Smith is taking his time to settle. He has scored six runs off 45 deliveries and is yet to score a boundary. Labuschagne is batting on 33 from 74 balls. The scoring rate has gone down after tight bowling from New Zealand quicks. AUS - 100/2 after 39 overs

    12:39 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    Lunch break

    A balanced first session for both sides. Australian openers got their side off to a decent start. For New Zealand, they got rid of a rampant Warner and Burns early in the innings. Lockie Ferguson has not got his debut Test wicket yet. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are in the middle. New Zealand will be looking to get their wickets early in the second session. AUS - 76/2 after 27 overs at Lunch. 

    12:25 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    Wagner's blinder sends Warner back

    Neil Wagner pulls off a blinder off his own bowling while falling on the ground. A low full toss from Wagner and David Warner played it down the ground. The Kiwi got one hand to it, just inches off the ground. The Aussie opener departs for 43. Steve Smith comes to bat. AUS - 75/2 after 25.4 overs

    11:56 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    Labuschagne gets boundary

    Marnus Labuschagne hits his first boundary of the innings against Neil Wagner. Labuschagne has been cautious against the new ball. On the other hand, David Warner's scoring rate has decreased after Joe Burns' wicket. Colin de Grandhomme and Wagner are trying to put more pressure on the Aussie batsmen, not giving them freebies. AUS - 57/1 after 19 overs

    11:33 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    Grandhomme strikes

    Colin de Grandhomme gets the breakthrough for New Zealand. Grandhomme traps Joe Burns in front of the stumps. Burns chose not to review that one. Had he reviewed that one, the decision would have been reversed. AUS - 40/1 after 13 overs

    11:18 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    Wagner into attack

    Neil Wagner brought into the attack was Lockie Ferguson went for 26 runs in his four overs despite creating a few problems with his pace. Wagner bowls a maiden over to start with. The left-arm pacer brought the ball back into Joe Burns. AUS - 37/0 after 10 overs

    11:03 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    Aggression from Southee

    Tim Southee is getting frustrated after not getting early wickets. Southee throws the ball at wickets after Joe Burns plays a forward defense. On the other hand, Lockie Ferguson has caused a few problems with the new ball, especially for Burns. A decent start for Australia. AUS - 24/0 after 7 overs

    10:40 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    Ferguson's first over

    Lockie Ferguson opens the bowling from the other end instead of Neil Wagner. Ferguson pitches it up and bowls fast. Joe Burns was beaten once by the speedster in the over. AUS - 2/0 after 2 overs

    10:30 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    Southee with new ball

    Tim Southee to lead New Zealand's pace attack. Southee has been in good form of late. The Kiwi pacer will look to get swing with the new pink ball. Lockie Ferguson is likely to be the first change bowler. 

    10:15 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    No Trent Boult

    Trent Boul could not clear the fitness test. Finally, Lockie Ferguson makes his Test debut. It will be interesting to see how Australian batting lineup fares against Ferguson's raw pace at the Perth. 

    10:09 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    Lockie Ferguson makes debut

    NZ XI: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Lockie Ferguson

    AUS XI: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

    10:06 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    Toss update

    Hello and welcome to Australia vs New Zealand 1st Test live blog. Tim Paine wins toss, elects to bat first. 

    Playing XIs:

    NZ XI: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Lockie Ferguson

    AUS XI: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

