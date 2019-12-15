Australia vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 4 Highlights: AUS wrap up match on Day 4

Australia have won the 1st Test by 296 (Source: AP) Australia have won the 1st Test by 296 (Source: AP)

Australia vs New Zealand (AUS vs NZ) 1st Test Highlights: Australia have won the Perth Test to take a 1-0 lead in the series. They wrapped up the New Zealand innings on Day 4 to win by 296 runs.

New Zealand’s second essay was over for 171 in 65.3 overs, as Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon took 4 wickets each. BJ Watling and Colin de Grandhomme put up a resistance in the last session of the day. Their 50+ run partnership made it look for a while as if we would be going into a fifth day, but that was not to be as Australia turned up the heat in the last over to floor the Kiwi lower order. The two teams will now move to Melbourne, where the Boxing Day Test will be played in the last week of the year.