Australia vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 4 Highlights: AUS wrap up match on Day 4

Australia vs New Zealand (AUS vs NZ) 1st Test Highlights: Australia have won the Perth Test to take a 1-0 lead in the series. They wrapped up the New Zealand innings on Day 4 to win by 296 runs.
New Zealand’s second essay was over for 171 in 65.3 overs, as Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon took 4 wickets each. BJ Watling and Colin de Grandhomme put up a resistance in the last session of the day. Their 50+ run partnership made it look for a while as if we would be going into a fifth day, but that was not to be as Australia turned up the heat in the last over to floor the Kiwi lower order. The two teams will now move to Melbourne, where the Boxing Day Test will be played in the last week of the year.
Highlights
That's the end of the Test. AUstralia wrap up New Zealand's resistance. They win by 296 runs.
Wagner somehow manages to pull Starc for six. Starc follows it up with another bouncer, which Wagner can only edge to the keeper. NZ nine down. Lockie Ferguson, who is down witrh an injury, comes out to bat. Southee manages to get a single. Australia are all over NZ!
Watling goes and Santner follows soon after for a duck. New Zealand 8 wickets down! Southee and Wagner come out to face the heat as the Kiwi tail is exposed. Aus 2 wickets away from wrapping this up by today.
Grandhomme's resistance ends. He is caught in the slips by Smith. New Zealand lose another wicket as Cummins gets a reward for his tireless spell. Watling, on 40, New Zealand's shining hope in the darkness now. He is joined by Santner. As many as 15 overs may yet be bowled today. Could Australia wrap this match up by today after all?
New Zealand are holding fort in this last session. Watling and Grandhomme bring up a 50-run stand. They have their backs against the wall, but the Kiwi middle order has been known to do things completely out of the blue before. Still 316 runs away from a win though. If these two can survive till the end of the day, we could have an interesting final day.
Henry Nicholls looked uncomfortable against Nathan Lyon and finally loses his wicket. Another wicket goes down just before the tea break. Australia need five more wickets to win the game whereas New Zealand need 370 more. NZ - 98/5 after 39.4 overs at lunch break
WICKET! New Zealand are four men down as Tom Latham is out lbw to Nathan Lyon after successful Australia review
OUT! Mitchell Starc strikes as Ross Taylor departs for 22. New Zealand are 57/3 after 23 overs
Australia have full control over the game with Jeet Raval and Kane Williamson back in the pavillion already. The Day 4 pitch is causing problems for the batsmen already. Ross Taylor and Tom Latham are in the middle. Will Taylor play another gritty inning? NZ - 31/2 after 12 overs
Typical wicket for an off-spinner. Nathan Lyon gets rid of Kane Williamson. Turn and bounce for Lyon and Williamson inside edges to the short leg fielder Matthew Wade. New Zealand in trouble with two wickets down already. NZ - 21/2
Once again, Jeet Raval fails to make an impact. Mitchell Starc continues his good run providing the breakthrough early on in the innings. NZ - 6/1, Target - 468
Mitchell Starc departs for 21. Tim Southee completes his five-wicket haul. Injured Josh Hazlewood will not be coming out to bat. AUS - 217/9 dec. Target - 468
Matthew Wade gets out trying to put away a short ball. Can't blame him for that. Wade has suffered several blows to his body since the third session on Day 3. Wade loses his wicket to Colin de Grandhomme, departs for 17. AUS - 189/8
Neil Wagner takes his third wicket of the innings. Short ball on the leg side and Pat Cummins edges it to the wicketkeeper in an attempt to nudge it towards the leg side. AUS - 180/7
Hello and welcome to Australia vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 4 live blog. New Zealand will look for quick wickets in the first session of the day and confine Australia's lead to below 450 runs.