Australia vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: NZ win last session but AUS win day

Australia vs New Zealand (AUS vs NZ) 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: New Zealand bowlers produced a late charge on Day 3 – with Tim Southee (4/63) and Neil Wagner (2/40) taking a bunch of wickets in the last session to leave Australia on somewhat shaky ground at the score of 167/6 in their second innings. They have a lead of 417 runs, and will resume batting on Day 4 with Matthew Wade and Pat Cummins.
New Zealand’s first innings did not have much joy in the first half of the day, with Ross Taylor (80) continuing to run out of partners. Colin de Grandhomme (23) was the only other Kiwi batsman to get into double figures on Day 3. The NZ innings ended at 166, conceding a lead of 250 runs. With Australia not enforcing the follow-on, Joe Burns (53) and Marnus Labuschagne (50) looked set to compound New Zealand’s misery, until Southee and Wagner decided to have their say in the last hour.
New Zealand raise the heat in the last hour of the day as Australia somehow survive till the end of Day 3 with Wade and Cummins in the middle. Their lead is a massive 417, but they have collapsed from 131/1 to be 167/6 in their 2nd innings after the late Kiwi onslaught.
And the captain departs! What a ball by Tim Southee as he cleans the bails off the wickets of Tim Paine! He goes for a duck. New Zealand seamers are in cruise control. AUS are 160/6 after 54 overs.
A brilliant boundary, and then a bad way to go! Travis Head is made to leavy by Tim Southee as he is caught by Colin de Grandhomme! He leaves for 5, as Australia are found to be struggling. AUS are 160/5 after 52 overs.
And what a breakthrough for New Zealand that is! The ever-dangerous Steve Smith is sent back to the gallery by Neil Wagner as Jeet Raval takes a composed catch. The batsman goes for 16. AUS are 154/4 after 50.1 overs.
After a short partnership with Steve Smith, Joe Burns is on his way. The pressure of all the dot balls finally got to him as he tried to play a shot and instead got caught by Henry Nicholls. Tim Southee claims the wicket of the departing batsman who scored 53. AUS are 148/3 after 47.2 overs.
Marnus Labuschagne is dismissed! Neil Wagner gets his first wicket of the innings, assisted by Mitchell Santner's catch. Labuschagne was fooled by a short delivery and off he goes back to the pavilion on 50. AUS are 131/2 after 42.2 overs.
Joe Burns brings up his second half-century of the series and sixth overall as Australia are 121/1 after 38 overs. It has been a slow innings as Burns' 50 comes off 103 balls. AUS are 121/1 after 37.3 overs.
After a small break because of Aleem Dar, the umpire of all people receiving treatment after a clash with Mitchell Santner, the play has been resumed now. The partnership between Marnus Labuschagne (38*) and Joe Burns (48*) is growing, and it's upto 70 now. AUS are 114/1 after 36 overs.
With 21 runs from the last three overs, the hosts have really upped the ante, as Marnus Labuschagne (30*) and Joe Burns (42*) both punish Colin de Grandhomme with a couple of boundaries. AUS are 100/1 after 32 overs.
And it's the end of the second session! After the fall of the first wicket, Marnus Labuschagne (18*) and Joe Burns (32*) steadied the ship very well, and helped Australia pocket yet another session. They have looked defiant, whereas the New Zealand bowlers are almost looking defeated. Australia lead by 325 runs. AUS are 75/1 after 27 overs.
Marnus Labuschagne has come in, and has already looked settled on the crease hitting a beautiful boundary to Neil Wagner. On the other hand, Joe Burns is playing like a metronome. AUS are 67/1 after 25 overs.
And New Zealand find their breakthrough! After Tim Southee appealed for a LBW, he has finally got the wicket of David Warner as he is caught by substitute Tom Blundell. The batsman departs for 19. AUS are 44/1 after 18 overs.
David Warner (18*) and Joe Burns (19*) are keeping Australia in control with neither Tim Southee nor Neil Wagner able to find a breakthrough. Burns hit Wagner for two fours in the previous over itself. Australia lead by 294 runs. AUS are 44/0 after 17 overs.
David Warner completes 7,000 runs in Test cricket, 12th Australian batsman to do so. Meanwhile, Joe Burns gets off the mark after facing 24 dot deliveries. Burns has been cautious playing the new ball. Tim Southee and Colin de Grandhomme have bowled well with the new ball. AUS are 15/0 after 8 overs.
David Warner hits the first boundary of the innings. Australia will look to post a target in excess of 400 here. Tim Paine may declare the innings in the third session and ask New Zealand to bat again under lights. AUS - 7/0 after 4 overs
Tim Paine chooses not to enforce the follow-on. David Warner and Joe Burns come out to bat for just one over before the first session. Just one run scored off Tim Southee's over by Warner. AUS - 1/0 after 1 over, lead by 251 runs
Marnus Labuschagne gets rid of Mitchell Santner with a beauty of a delivery from around the wicket. Lockie Ferguson came out to bat despite injury and faced two deliveries. Tim Southee in order to strike a few blows took on Nathan Lyon but mistimed the shot. NZ - 166 all out, trail by 250 runs
Mitchell Starc is making Kiwi batsmen's life miserable on the pitch. Colin de Grandhomme undone by a short ball. New Zealand lose their review as well. NZ - 156/8
Ross Taylor departs. A huge wicket for Australia under circumstances. Taylor departs for 80. Nathan Lyon's trap works. A thick edge to first slip fielder Steve Smith and the veteran's innings comes to an end. NZ - 147/7
No gritty innings from BJ Watling. Tim Paine will breathe a sigh of relief after that one after the missed run out chance. An inside edge off Watling's bat hits the stumps. Pat Cummins gets the early breakthrough. Australians have their noses in front after this wicket. NZ - 120/6 after 37.3 overs
Tim Paine makes a mess of an easy chance to run out BJ Watling. A terrible mix-up between Watling and Ross Taylor followed by an inaccurate throw from Nathan Lyon. Paine called for the throw despite Marnus Labuschagne already in position and ended up missing it. Watling is in good form. Will this prove to be an expensive missed chance? NZ - 112/5
Mitchell Starc, the most successful bowler of Day 2 into the action straight away. BJ Watling gets off the mark. Just a single off the first over of the day. NZ - 110/5
Ross Taylor has been the lone fighter in the Kiwi batting lineup so far. Kane Williamson looked solid but he was undone by Steve Smith's screamer. Kiwis will pin their hopes on the sixth-wicket partnership. BJ Watling has been in good form. Watling scored a double century in previous series and is known for his grit when the chips are down. On the other hand, the Australian bowling attack is without their frontline bowler Josh Hazlewood. Mitchell Starc is expected to fill in for his new-ball partner as he did on Day 2.