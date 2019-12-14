Australia vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: NZ win last session but AUS win day

Mitchell Starc’s 5/52 left New Zealand devastated in the 1st innings (Source: AP) Mitchell Starc’s 5/52 left New Zealand devastated in the 1st innings (Source: AP)

Australia vs New Zealand (AUS vs NZ) 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: New Zealand bowlers produced a late charge on Day 3 – with Tim Southee (4/63) and Neil Wagner (2/40) taking a bunch of wickets in the last session to leave Australia on somewhat shaky ground at the score of 167/6 in their second innings. They have a lead of 417 runs, and will resume batting on Day 4 with Matthew Wade and Pat Cummins.

New Zealand’s first innings did not have much joy in the first half of the day, with Ross Taylor (80) continuing to run out of partners. Colin de Grandhomme (23) was the only other Kiwi batsman to get into double figures on Day 3. The NZ innings ended at 166, conceding a lead of 250 runs. With Australia not enforcing the follow-on, Joe Burns (53) and Marnus Labuschagne (50) looked set to compound New Zealand’s misery, until Southee and Wagner decided to have their say in the last hour.