Australia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Mitchell Starc puts Oz in command

Australia vs New Zealand (AUS vs NZ) 1st Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After electing to bat first, Marnus Labuschagne’s 143, along with some healthy contribution from David Warner, Steve Smith, and Travis Head helped Australia pile 416 as their first innings total.
In response, New Zealand got off to a dreadful start with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood packing the Kiwi openers in the first ten deliveries. However, Hazlewood then left the pitch midway during his over due to an injury, while New Zealand’s experienced candidates Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor tried to steady things up for the visitors. The pair added 76 for the third wicket before Williamson was sent packing by Steve Smith, who completed a one-hand beauty standing at the second slips.
After Williamson’s dismissal, Starc continued to wreck havoc as he finished the day with incredible figures of 31/4 putting the hosts on the front-foot. New Zealand are still trailing by 307 runs, and now all eyes will be on Taylor, who is currently present at the crease on 66.
Despite being in the backfoot right from the start of the innings, Ross Taylor makes sure he has the final say in the last ball of the day. A short-pitched delivery by Pat Cummins and Taylor whips it down the ground straight to the long-on boundary as Kiwis reach 109/5 at the close of play. Taylor along with BJ Watling will resume the Kiwi innings on Day 3 as the visitors still trail by 307 runs.
Mitchell Starc picks up his third wicket of the day as Henry Nicholls tucks the ball down the leg-side but unfortunate for him as Tim Paine grabs a good low catch diving down the leg. Meanwhile, Starc strikes again in consecutive deliveries as nightwatchman Neil Wagner is clean bowled in the very first delivery he faces. NZ: 97/5 | trail by 319 runs
Steve Smith pulls off some unbelievable stuff in the middle and Williamson's short innings of 34 come to an end. It was a short of length delivery by Mitchell Starc, very close to Williamson's body. The batsman leaps and tries to punch it down on the off-side but the ball takes an outside edge and flies wide of the second slip. No problems for Steve Smith as he dives to his right and completes the catch almost in a horizontal position. NZ: 77/3 | trail by 339 runs
After the early blow, Williamson and Taylor have steady things up for the visitors. The pair have since added 70 runs for the third wicket as both the batsmen are batting in their 30's. NZ: 71/2 | trail by 345 runs
Ross Taylor slams consecutive boundaries to help New Zealand edge past the 50-run-mark. Taylor is batting on 34, while his partner Williamson is on 18. NZ: 53/2 | trail by 363 runs
Matthew Wade may have just been robbed from the opportunity to send Kane Williamson back to the pavilion. Was a back of a length delivery, moving slightly away from the batsman and Williamson tries to punch it down the ground. However, he fails to make a connection and it flies straight to Tim Paine behind the stumps. There was a hint of noise but it seems none of the players are interested as Wade walks back to continue his over. However, the snicko meter shows that there was a faint edge, which the Aussies missed out on. NZ: 32/2 | trail by 384 runs
Josh Hazlewood felt some discomfort during his run-up, can be worse, but the 28-year-old has decided to walk off from the pitch. He left bowling midway during the over as Pat Cummins delivers the remaining four deliveries. Yesterday, the visitors faced a similar situation, when Lockie Ferguson was forced out of the contest due to a calf injury. Meanwhile, New Zealand are batting on 19/2 with their most experienced pair Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor at the crease.
Josh Hazlewood cleans up Jeet Raval in the very next over as he walks back to the pavilion after scoring 1. The ball was pitched up and the batsman was once again beaten by the pace, a little quicker than Raval had expected. The ball bounces and passes through the gap between his pads and the bat, knocking the middle stump on the way. NZ: 1/2
Mitchell Starc strikes in his very first over as he takes a sharp catch off his bowling to send Tom Latham packing on duck. A short of length delivery, angling towards the batsman and Latham tries to work it square on the on-side. However, the ball came a bit late then he had anticipated as it takes the front-edge and flies straight to Starc. NZ: 1/1
Jeet Raval and Tom Latham arrive in the middle to start the New Zealand first inning. Mitchell Starc will start the proceedings for the hosts.
Neil Wagner scalps his fourth wicket of the match as Nathan Lyon mistimes his pull that goes straight into the hands of Colin de Grandhomme. He departs for 8. Meanwhile, in the very next over Tim Southee sends Tim Paine packing and that's the end of Australian first innings. The hosts have posted 416 on the board.
Tim Southee strikes as Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson grabs a stunning catch running backward. He surely had to cover a lot of ground in order to complete it as Mitchell Starc sliced an uppish delivery angling away from him. He doesn't get his timing right as the ball balloons up in air and lands safely in Willamson's hands. AUS 408/8
Aussie skipper Tim Paine adds 40 runs along with Mitchell Starc for the eighth wicket as the hosts edge past the 400-run-mark. Paine is batting on 38, while Starc is playing om 27. AUS: 403/7
New Zealand picked up two big wickets in the first session, removing both Labuschagne and Head. The second session is underway in Perth. After 120.0 Ov, Australia 342/6. Tim Paine 19 (54b), Pat Cummins 6 (25b)
An evenly-matched contest in the first session. Two wickets fall, 89 runs scored. Tim Paine and Pat Cummins are in the middle. Australia would like to post as many runs as possible whereas New Zealand would like to wrap-up the innings before the hosts cross 400. Neil Wagner needs to be lauded as well. Wagner bowled for an hour and a half and fielded from fine leg to fine leg most of the time. The left-arm seamer did exceedingly well in scorching heat in Lockie Ferguson's absence. AUS - 337/6 after 117 overs
Tim Southee gets his first wicket of the day. Travis Head was lured into the drive and pays the price for flashing his blade. Mitchell Santner takes the catch. Head departs after scoring 56. AUS - 325/6 after 112.1 overs
Travis Head gets to his seventh Test century with a boundary. Head has done well on Day 5 sharing a partnership with Marnus Labuschagne and now Tim Paine. AUS - 315/5 after 110 overs
Bowled around the legs. Marnus Labuschagne's masterclass innings comes to an abrupt end. Neil Wagner gets the major breakthrough. Labuschagne departs for 140. Kiwis will look to make short work of Australia's lower order. AUS - 301/5 after 101.3 overs
Kiwi bowling lineup is missing their express pacer Lockie Ferguson. Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson have not made an impact so far. The ball is still new and Kane Williamson is looking to get wickets. Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head have put on 54 runs for the fifth wicket already. AUS 279/4 after 97 overs
Tim Southee bowls a maiden over to start with. Marnus Labuschagne being cautious early on in the day. AUS - 248/4
Travis Head has not been exposed of late as Australia's top order have done well. Head needs to play a big innings to retain his place in the side. The southpaw's overnight score was 20.
Debutant Lockie Ferguson will not bowl in the first Test owing to his injury.
Hello and welcome to Australia vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 2 live blog. Marnus Labuschagne has been in sublime form and is expected to add more to his overnight score of 110. A double century is on cards for Australia's No.3 batsman.