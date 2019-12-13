Australia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Mitchell Starc puts Oz in command

Marnus Labuschagne became the fourth-fastest to 1,000 runs in Test cricket (Source: AP) Marnus Labuschagne became the fourth-fastest to 1,000 runs in Test cricket (Source: AP)

Australia vs New Zealand (AUS vs NZ) 1st Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After electing to bat first, Marnus Labuschagne’s 143, along with some healthy contribution from David Warner, Steve Smith, and Travis Head helped Australia pile 416 as their first innings total.

In response, New Zealand got off to a dreadful start with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood packing the Kiwi openers in the first ten deliveries. However, Hazlewood then left the pitch midway during his over due to an injury, while New Zealand’s experienced candidates Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor tried to steady things up for the visitors. The pair added 76 for the third wicket before Williamson was sent packing by Steve Smith, who completed a one-hand beauty standing at the second slips.

After Williamson’s dismissal, Starc continued to wreck havoc as he finished the day with incredible figures of 31/4 putting the hosts on the front-foot. New Zealand are still trailing by 307 runs, and now all eyes will be on Taylor, who is currently present at the crease on 66.