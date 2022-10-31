scorecardresearch
Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch AUS vs IRE

Australia vs IrelandAustralia will take on Ireland at the Gabba in Brisbane in a crucial group 1 encounter. (SOURCE: Twitter)

Australia vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2022 Match Live Streaming Details: Australia will take on Ireland at the Gabba in Brisbane. Both teams are desperate for two points to get one leg into the next round. Ireland has surprised many after defeating England at MCG and getting a point due to wash out against Afghanistan. Australia on the other hand after their defeat in the opening game to the Kiwis came back storming into the tournament with a win over Sri Lanka. However, they had to share points with England due to a washout.

Here’s all you need to know about Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup Super 12 match.

When and where is the Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup Super 12 match?
The Australia-Ireland T20 World Cup Super 12 match is on Monday, October 31 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

What time is the Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup Super 12 match?
The T20 World Cup Super 12 match will begin at 1:30 pm (IST). Toss will take place at 1:00 pm

Where can I watch the Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup Super 12 match on TV in India?
Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup Super 12 match on the internet in India?
The Australia-Ireland T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be live-streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar

