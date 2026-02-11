Australia vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: AUS wins toss and opts to bat first vs IRE in Colombo

Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Australian skipper Travis Head won the toss and opted to bat first against Paul Stirling’s Ireland in game 14 of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday. It is the first game for the former in the tournament, while Ireland has lost to Sri Lanka in their opening encounter

Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup – Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard: Watch here

Although on paper Australia does have a superior squad, they still have problems of their own with an injury-hit bowling line-up. With Mitchell Starc retiring, Pat Cummins injured, and Josh Hazlewood unavailable till the later stages of the tournament, it will be interesting to see how the Kangaroos make up their bowling attack.

As per Ireland, they have been playing at this level for a long time and have some quality players in their ranks. Given the bowling predicament Aussies are going through, if they can manage to get one of the batters going, they can pile on runs, and the Australian batting order did show vulnerability facing spin.

Live Updates Feb 11, 2026 02:19 PM IST Australia vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: What did Marsh say ahead of game “Look we do have a lot of power in our unit, but we've also got a lot of skill and a lot of experience from one to seven. So I think it's just play what's in front of us, adapt to the conditions, communicate really well, and whatever's thrown at us, just jump at the opportunity and have a crack,” Marsh said. Feb 11, 2026 02:08 PM IST Australia vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: What did Marsh say ahead of game “We've sort of built out a squad of maybe 18 to 20 people that have played over the last 12 months and we've got game time for all of them. They've all faced different situations in matches and whilst some of them haven't played a lot for Australia, they've played a lot of cricket and we've got great confidence that they're going to be able to do the job for us,” Australia captain Mitchell Marsh said. Feb 11, 2026 02:01 PM IST Australia vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Without gun players This is the first ICC event in nearly a decade where Australia will be without Mitchell Starc (retired), Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood (both injured). The team will miss out on the trio's knowledge of the conditions. They have travelled with a relatively inexperienced squad — Nathan Ellis with 32 caps is the most experienced among seamers alongside Xavier Bartlett (18) and Ben Dwarshuis (14). Beyond them the two all-rounders Cameron Green and Marcus Stoinis have to do the heavy lifting. Feb 11, 2026 01:50 PM IST Australia vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Mitchell Marsh ahead of the game "We were outplayed by Pakistan. And yeah, we've left it there, and we're ready to move on." Feb 11, 2026 01:40 PM IST Australia vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Ireland head coach Heinrich Malan "We've done some of that work over the last 24 hours leading into this game. Very clear around some of the plans that we've got in place for some of the Australian players. And if we can adapt to the situation and the conditions quickly out there, hopefully the boys can execute their skills well tomorrow." Feb 11, 2026 01:29 PM IST Australia vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: IRE probable XI Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys Feb 11, 2026 01:20 PM IST Australia vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: AUS probable XI Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann Feb 11, 2026 01:07 PM IST Australia vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Hola! Hello and welcome to our liveblog of Australia taking on Ireland in game 14. Five days into the tournament, this is the first time Australia will show up in the competition. It will be intresting to see how they go about as for many they were marked as the second favourites before the bowling inujuries plenty has changed since that in the last few weeks do stay with us to get all the live updates from Colombo.