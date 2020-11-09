Virat Kohli to return after 1st Test, Rohit Sharma rested for ODIs, T20Is but back in Test squad

Virat Kohli to return after 1st Test, Rohit Sharma back in Test squad (Source: AP)

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has been granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and will miss the first Test against Australia in November. He will return to India before joining the rest of the team in Adelaide.

Meanwhile, the All-India Senior Selection Committee decided to rest Rohit Sharma for ODI and T20I series to regain full fitness. He has, however, been included in India’s Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He suffered a hamstring injry last month while playing for Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020. He missed four games for IPL 2020 finalists Mumbai as Kiron Pollard led the side in his absence.

The Selection Committee has added Sanju Samson as an additional wicket-keeper to India’s ODI squad. Senior Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma has been undergoing his rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Once he fully recovers and gains sufficient match fitness, he will be added to India’s Test squad.

Spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been ruled out of the T20I series owing to a shoulder injury. The selectors have named T Natarajan as a replacement.

Senior Indian wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha sustained injuries to both his hamstrings during his side’s IPL game on 3rd November. A call on his availability will be taken later.

Young fast bowler Kamlesh Nagarkoti will not be able to travel to Australia as he is still working with the medical team on his bowling workload management.

The revised squads are as below:

Team India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.

Team India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper).

Team India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj.

