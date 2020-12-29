Australia vs India 2nd Test Stats: India’s first and only Test victory in 2020

Melbourne: Indian players walk from the field after dimissing Australia for 200 runs in their second innings (Source: AP)

A rejuvenated India without the services of regular skipper Virat Kohli turned the tables on Australia to claim the second Test within four days in Melbourne on Tuesday, a rousing eight-wicket victory that breathed life into the series.

Needing only 70 runs for victory after bowling Australia out for 200 by lunch, opener Shubman Gill (35 not out) and stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane (27 not out) guided India home in a blaze of shot-making to square the series 1-1 ahead of the third test.

Australia vs India 2nd Test Stats:

– This is India’s first and only Test match victory this year. India lost to New Zealand in a two-match Test series in February before coronavirus brought the cricket world to a halt.

– India have now registered a total of four wins for India at the MCG. This is India’s most most successful venue away from home. Previously they had won three Tests each at Queens Park Oval, Trinidad, Sabina Park, Jamaica, and at the SSC in Colombo but no other team apart from England has won more than three matches at the MCG.

– Mohammed Siraj becomes the second-most wickettaker for a debutant in Australia. Lasith Malinga is the only bowler to have taken more than Siraj’s five wickets in the Boxing Day Test. Only four Indian pacers have taken more wickets on debut away from home than Siraj.

The ledger after two Tests:

Aus 32 wickets for 679 runs, average 21.22

Ind 32 wickets for 676 runs, average 21.13 — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) December 29, 2020

– Australia produced the lowest ever run-rate in a home series since 1990 at 2.52. Three of the six lowest run rates for Australia in this period have come against India.

– This is the first time in 32 years that an Australian batsman did not score a fifty in a Test match at home. Incidentally, that was also at the MCG against West Indies. Meanwhile, away from home, this has happened to Australia only three times in the last thirty years.

– The last team that won back-to-back Tests at the MCG were Pakistan in 1979 and 1981, and before that India in 1977 and 1980.