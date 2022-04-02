Australia vs England, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

Australia Women vs England Women Live Streaming of 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup Final Match: Australia will be strong favourites to win the Women’s World Cup for a seventh time in Christchurch on Sunday but reigning champions England have hit their stride at the business end of the tournament and will not give up the trophy easily.

While the top ranked Australians have romped through the tournament with eight straight wins, four-times champions England have been in crisis management since losing their first three contests.

They qualified for the semi-finals with a thumping win over Bangladesh, however, and were at their very best when they crushed second-ranked South Africa by 137 runs on Thursday to reach the final for the sixth time.

Danni Wyatt smashed 129 runs from 125 deliveries to help set the South Africans an imposing victory target and spinner Sophie Ecclestone finished the job with 6-36.The English know they will have to hit similar peaks when they return to Hagley Oval on Sunday to face Australia, who they have not beaten in their last seven meetings in one-dayers.

Squads:

Australia: Meg Lanning (Captain), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Nic Carey, Ash Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington.

England: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver (vc), Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.

Where will the ICC Women’s World Cup Final match between Australia and England be played?

The ICC Women’s World Cup Final match between Australia and England will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

What time does the ICC Women’s World Cup Final match between Australia and England start?

The ICC Women’s World Cup Final match between Australia and England will start at 6:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 6.00 AM.

Which TV channels will telecast the ICC Women’s World Cup Final match between Australia and England?

The ICC Women’s World Cup Final match between Australia and England will be telecast on Star Sports channels – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the ICC Women’s World Cup Final match between Australia and England?

The live streaming of the ICC Women’s World Cup Final match between Australia and England will be available on the Hotstar app and website. You can also catch the LIVE score and updates here at indianexpress.com.