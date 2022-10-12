scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
Live now

Australia vs England 2nd T20 Live Updates: Australia opt to bowl, playing XIs announced

Australia vs England, 2nd T20 Match Live Scorecard: Australia have won the toss and they have opted to bowl.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: October 12, 2022 1:21:04 pm
AUS vs ENG T20 Match Live Score and Updates: The Match will be played today at Manuka Oval, Canberra.

After losing the first match by eight runs, Aaron Finch-led Australia would be looking to level the three-match T20I series against Jos Buttler's England at Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday.

Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

England XI: Jos Buttler (c, wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

Follow AUS vs ENG Live Score and Updates below

Live Blog

Australia vs England Live Score and Updates: Follow AUS vs ENG live action from Canberra

13:17 (IST)12 Oct 2022
AUS vs ENG: Playing XIs

13:14 (IST)12 Oct 2022
AUS vs ENG LIVE: England captain Jos Buttler

"We have bowled first as well. We have two changes. Chris Woakes and Mark Wood are out. It is about resting them. Jordan and Willey come in. We were in the game during the big chase for the major part of it. We would love to continue the same again. Good wicket to bat and hopefully put a big total." 

13:14 (IST)12 Oct 2022
AUS vs ENG LIVE: Finch speaks!

"I would like to bowl first because of the flat surface which I would like to take advantage of with the new ball. Yes, we have done a lot of changes today in our playing 11."

13:13 (IST)12 Oct 2022
AUS vs ENG LIVE: TOSS!

Australia won the toss and choose to bowl first.

13:10 (IST)12 Oct 2022
AUS vs ENG LIVE: Pitch Report from Mark Howard

"It is pretty chilly out here. The lowest of 8 degrees celsius is expected. The average score would be around 190-191. The players are warming up. Not sure about the playing XI. Jordan was seen marking in the run-up." 

13:09 (IST)12 Oct 2022
AUS vs ENG LIVE!

Australia haven’t lost any T20I series against England at home. They need to win this contest to make sure that the record remains intact.

13:05 (IST)12 Oct 2022
AUS vs ENG LIVE: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the second T20I between Australia and England from Canberra. This is the second match in a three-match series. England have won the opening encounter by eight runs. 

