Australia vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch AUS vs ENG live

Australia vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 Match Live Streaming Details: Once promising a clash of favourites, the Super 12 showdown between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday now appears more of a desperate battle for survival for two humbled teams. Australia, thrashed by New Zealand in their opener, have looked a shadow of the side that triumphed in the United Arab Emirates last year, with captain Aaron Finch’s batting struggles topping concerns.

Whether England have the means to exploit Australia’s vulnerable position is no certainty following their morale-sapping defeat to Ireland at the MCG on Wednesday. Barring a fiery 3-34 from express paceman Mark Wood and solid death bowling, Jos Buttler’s side were mostly poor in the field and their batsmen culpable for a slow run-rate before rain and the Duckworth-Lewis method sealed their fate.

Australia vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 Match Live Streaming Details:

When will Australia vs England (AUS vs ENG) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The Australia vs England (AUS vs ENG) Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on October 28, 2022, Friday.

What time will Australia vs England (AUS vs ENG) Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 start?

The Australia vs England (AUS vs ENG) Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will start at 1.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST.

Where will Australia vs England (AUS vs ENG) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The Australia vs England (AUS vs ENG) Super 12 T20 World Cup match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

Which TV channel will broadcast Australia vs England (AUS vs ENG) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022?

Star Sports Network will broadcast the Australia vs England (AUS vs ENG) Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match.

When and where to watch Australia vs England (AUS vs ENG) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 online?

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the Australia vs England (AUS vs ENG) Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match.