Australia vs England Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022: AUS clash with ENG in high voltage encounter at Melbourne

Australia vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Live Commentary and Cricket Score: The Ashes rivalry takes centre stage at the T20 World Cup as familiar foes Australia lock horns with England at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday. Both teams have had a stop and start campaign thus far with England winning against Afghanistan in their opening encounter and narrowly losing to Ireland in a rain affected match while the reigning World champions after eating defeat against New Zealand in the opening encounter, bounced back against Sri Lanka.

Australia have a Covid problem in their ranks with Adam Zampa and ,Matthew Wade both infected with the virus but are expected to take part in the England clash. England, meanwhile, will look up to the heavens and pray that rain does play spoilsport again.

Follow AUS vs ENG live score & updates from Melbourne below.