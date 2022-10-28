Australia vs England Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022: AUS clash with ENG in high voltage encounter at Melbourne

scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022
Updated: October 28, 2022 11:58:12 am
Australia vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Live Commentary and Cricket Score: The Ashes rivalry takes centre stage at the T20 World Cup as familiar foes Australia lock horns with England at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday. Both teams have had a stop and start campaign thus far with England winning against Afghanistan in their opening encounter and narrowly losing to Ireland in a rain affected match while the reigning World champions after eating defeat against New Zealand in the opening encounter, bounced back against Sri Lanka.

Australia have a Covid problem in their ranks with Adam Zampa and ,Matthew Wade both infected with the virus but are expected to take part in the England clash. England, meanwhile, will look up to the heavens and pray that rain does play spoilsport again.

Follow AUS vs ENG live score & updates from Melbourne below.

Live Blog

11:58 (IST)28 Oct 2022
AUS vs ENG: Hello and welcome!

"Rain rain go away." 

As of now it seems like the answer is a clear no. MCG has had a bad start to what would've been a crucial Group 1 action. Afghanistan vs Ireland had the makings of an exciting contest. Australia vs England does as well. As of now though, there's a question mark looming over it. Stay tuned for all the updates.  

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Cameron Green, Steven Smith

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Philip Salt, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Jordan

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 11:49:29 am
