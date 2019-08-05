England vs Australia 1st Test, Day 5 Live Cricket Score Online, Ashes 2019 Live Score: Cummins gets Burns early on

England vs Australia, Eng vs Aus 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: On the final day of the first Test of Ashes 2019, England have a daunting task of saving the match as they need 385 more to win the contest. Rory Burns, who scored a brilliant century in the first innings, will resume the England innings along with Jason Roy, with England batting at 13/0. Australia, on the other hand, will look to bundle up the English innings and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series.
Steve Smith, who is playing his first Test after serving the 12-months suspension, has been an instrumental figure behind Australia’s dominance in the match. The former Aussie skipper became the fifth Australia batsman to score a hundred in both innings of an Ashes Test and helped the visitors gain a significant lead of 397 runs.
Joe Root survives!
Huge appeal by Joe Root and umpire takes a bit of time before raising his finger. However, Root is not happy with the decision and he immediately goes for the video referral. TV replay shows that the ball was pitched on the line but was missing the leg stump. Smart DRS taken by the English skipper. ENG: 25/1
Feeling the heat on final day
After Rory Burns' departure, both Joe Root and Jason Roy are playing cautiously. It seems the pair knows that they can't afford to lose wickets at this moment. Australia, on the other day, are also giving a tough fight and are cramping the English batsmen for room. Can the pair of Pattinson and Cummins provide them with another breakthrough?
Cummins provides AUS with the early breakthrough
Just the start Australia were looking for. Pat Cummins provides the visitors with the early breakthrough as Rory Burns, who scored a century in the first innings, falls for 11. Australians are rejoicing as they can smell something here. Joe Root, the English skipper arrives in the middle. ENG- 21/1 (12.1), England need 377 runs
Batting on each day of a 5-day Test:
ML Jaisimha v Aus, 1960
G Boycott v Aus, 1977
K Hughes v Eng, 1980
A Lamb v WI, 1984
R Shastri v Eng, 1984
A Griffith v NZ, 1999
A Flintoff v Ind, 2006
A Petersen v NZ, 2012
C Pujara v SL, 2017
R Burns v Aus, 2019 **
England start on a positive note
It's a bright day in Birmingham and Rory Burns starts with a boundary towards extra cover. It was a full-length delivery and Burns had no problems dealing with it. England start on a positive note as the stadium bursts into whistles and claps coming from the English supporters.
