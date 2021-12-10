Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 1st Test, Day 3 LIVE Score: Kangaroos resume with Head and Starc

scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 09, 2021
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 1st Test, Day 3

Ashes 2021, Australia vs England (AUS vs ENG) 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score Online Streaming Updates: Australia were 343/7 at stumps on Day 2.

By: Sports Desk |
December 10, 2021 4:00:11 am
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score Online Streaming Updates: David Warner set up the innings with a chance-filled 94 and Travis Head took over with an unbeaten century after a mini-collapse in the middle order to guide Australia to 343-7 at stumps on Day 2, a 196-run lead in the Ashes series opener.

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach

Live Blog

Australia vs England (AUS vs ENG) 1st Test, Day 3 Live

Australia Squad: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Swepson

England Squad: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, Jonny Bairstow, Craig Overton, Daniel Lawrence, Dominic Bess, Zak Crawley

