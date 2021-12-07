Australia vs England, Ashes 2021-22: Schedule, Squads, Venues, Telecast, Live Streaming — All you need to know

Australia vs England, Ashes 2021-22, Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming: Australia will be hosting England for the iconic Ashes Test series, starting December 8 and running till January 18. The historic series is played at least once every two years between these two powerhouses and dates back to a series played between them across 1882 and 1883.

Since then, 71 Ashes series have taken place and the two nations remain pretty much equal; Australia has won 33, England has won 32 with six drawn series between them. The last series took place in 2019 and resulted in a 2-2 draw – the first since 1972.

SCHEDULE

Australia and England will face off each other in 5 Tests, starting December 8 and running till January 18. The opening Test will be played in Brisbane from December 8-12 while Adelaide will host the second Test from December 16-20. The third Test will be played at Melbourne from December 26-30 and the 4th Test is scheduled to be played at Sydney from January 5-9, 2022. The 5th and final test was supposed to be played at Perth from January 14-18 but Cricket Australia has moved it from there because of problems caused by the state’s strict COVID-19 regulations. A new venue for what might be the deciding match of the five-test series has yet to be named.

The first Test will start at 5:30 AM IST while the second Test will start at 9.30 AM IST. The 3rd and the 4th Test both start at 5 AM IST. The time of the 5th Test is yet to be decided.

SQUADS

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (captain), Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson

England: Joe Root (captain), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

LIVE STREAMING

Ashes 2021 will be broadcast in India on Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the match can be watched on SonyLiv App.