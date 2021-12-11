Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE Score: Stokes, Buttler hold fort

Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score Online Streaming Updates: England resumed their second innings on 220/2 on the fourth day of the first Test against hosts Australia in the ongoing Ashes at the Gabba in Brisbane on Friday.
Dawid Malan was on 80 not out, while skipper Joe Root was on 86*, with the visitors still trailing by 58 runs. Earlier, Rory Burns (13) and Haseeb Hameed (27) had survived to lunch at 23/0, but fell soon after the break under the pressure of Australia’s pace barrage. Travis Head helped the hosts end their first innings on 425-all out after finishing with a magnificent 152 from 148 balls.
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach
After the solid partnership between Root and Malan on the third day, England are tumbling now! Pope (4) fails to deal with pressure and nicks a Lyon delivery behind to first slip! The ball pops off the batter's glove to Smith for the catch. ENG: 234/5 (78 overs)
A big wicket! Root (89) feathers a Green outswinger behind to Carey and Australia are in dreamland! ENG: 229/4 (76.1 overs)
After resuming on 220/2, England suffer the first blow of the day quite quickly. Lyon finally bags his 400th Test scalp as he sends Malan back to the pavilion on 82. A thick inside edge and Labuschagne takes the catch at silly mid-off! ENG: 223/3 (73.4 overs)
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the ongoing first Ashes Test between Australia and England! Joe Root and Dawid Malan will resume England's second innings on the fourth day of action. Can they overturn Australia's lead? Stay tuned!