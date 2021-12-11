Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE Score: Stokes, Buttler hold fort

Ashes 2021, Australia vs England (AUS vs ENG) 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score Online Updates,

Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score Online Streaming Updates: England resumed their second innings on 220/2 on the fourth day of the first Test against hosts Australia in the ongoing Ashes at the Gabba in Brisbane on Friday.

Dawid Malan was on 80 not out, while skipper Joe Root was on 86*, with the visitors still trailing by 58 runs. Earlier, Rory Burns (13) and Haseeb Hameed (27) had survived to lunch at 23/0, but fell soon after the break under the pressure of Australia’s pace barrage. Travis Head helped the hosts end their first innings on 425-all out after finishing with a magnificent 152 from 148 balls.

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach