Saturday, December 11, 2021
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE Score: Stokes, Buttler hold fort

Ashes 2021, Australia vs England (AUS vs ENG) 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score Online Streaming Updates: England trailed by 58 runs at stumps on the third day.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: December 11, 2021 5:55:27 am
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England (AUS vs ENG) 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score Online Updates

Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score Online Streaming Updates: England resumed their second innings on 220/2 on the fourth day of the first Test against hosts Australia in the ongoing Ashes at the Gabba in Brisbane on Friday.

Dawid Malan was on 80 not out, while skipper Joe Root was on 86*, with the visitors still trailing by 58 runs. Earlier, Rory Burns (13) and Haseeb Hameed (27) had survived to lunch at 23/0, but fell soon after the break under the pressure of Australia’s pace barrage. Travis Head helped the hosts end their first innings on 425-all out after finishing with a magnificent 152 from 148 balls.

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach

Live Blog

Australia vs England (AUS vs ENG) 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score and Updates: Catch all the live commentary from the ongoing Ashes 2021 opener between the Pat Cummins-led side and the Joe Root-led team below.

05:44 (IST)11 Dec 2021
WICKET!

After the solid partnership between Root and Malan on the third day, England are tumbling now! Pope (4) fails to deal with pressure and nicks a Lyon delivery behind to first slip! The ball pops off the batter's glove to Smith for the catch. ENG: 234/5 (78 overs)

05:30 (IST)11 Dec 2021
CAUGHT BEHIND!

A big wicket! Root (89) feathers a Green outswinger behind to Carey and Australia are in dreamland! ENG: 229/4 (76.1 overs)

05:30 (IST)11 Dec 2021
Lyon joins an elite club!

After resuming on 220/2, England suffer the first blow of the day quite quickly. Lyon finally bags his 400th Test scalp as he sends Malan back to the pavilion on 82. A thick inside edge and Labuschagne takes the catch at silly mid-off! ENG: 223/3 (73.4 overs)

05:30 (IST)11 Dec 2021
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the ongoing first Ashes Test between Australia and England! Joe Root and Dawid Malan will resume England's second innings on the fourth day of action. Can they overturn Australia's lead? Stay tuned!

Australia Squad: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Swepson

England Squad: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, Jonny Bairstow, Craig Overton, Daniel Lawrence, Dominic Bess, Zak Crawley

