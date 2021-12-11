scorecardresearch
Friday, December 10, 2021
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 1st Test, Day 4 Live score & updates:

Ashes 2021, Australia vs England (AUS vs ENG) 1st Test, Day 4 live score and updates: England trail by 58 runs at stumps on the third day. Earlier, Australia were bowled out for 425 in their first innings.

By: Sports Desk |
December 11, 2021 4:00:29 am
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 1st Test, Day 4 live score and updates: England were 220/2 at the end of the third and final session on the third day of the first Test against hosts Australia in the ongoing Ashes at the Gabba in Brisbane on Friday.

Dawid Malan was on 80 not out, while skipper Joe Root was on 86*, with the visitors still trailing by 58 runs. Rory Burns (13) and Haseeb Hameed (27) had survived to lunch at 23/0, but fell soon after the break under the pressure of Australia’s pace barrage. Earlier, Travis Head helped the hosts end their first innings on 425-all out after finishing with a magnificent 152 from 148 balls.

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach

Live Blog

Australia vs England (AUS vs ENG) 1st Test, Day 4 live score and updates: Catch all the highlights from the ongoing Ashes 2021 opener between the Pat Cummins-led side and the Joe Root-led team below.

Australia Squad: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Swepson

England Squad: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, Jonny Bairstow, Craig Overton, Daniel Lawrence, Dominic Bess, Zak Crawley

