Friday, December 10, 2021
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 1st Test, Day 3 LIVE Score: Starc falls, AUS eight down

Ashes 2021, Australia vs England (AUS vs ENG) 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score Online Streaming Updates: Australia were 343/7 at stumps on the second day of action.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: December 10, 2021 6:00:28 am
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score Online Streaming Updates: Australia resumed their first innings on 343/7 on the third day of the first Test against visitors England in the ongoing Ashes at the Gabba in Brisbane on Friday.

David Warner set up the innings with a chance-filled 94 and Travis Head took over with an unbeaten century to extend the hosts’ lead to 196 runs on the second day. Ollie Robinson was the pick of the visiting bowlers with figures of 3/48. Earlier on the opening day, England captain Joe Root won the toss and opted to bat first. A fifer by newly-appointed Australia skipper Pat Cummins skittled a hapless England for 147 in 50.1 overs, with lightning and thunder cracking to the west and south of the Gabba.

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach

Live Blog

Australia vs England (AUS vs ENG) 1st Test, Day 3 Live: Catch all the live updates and commentary from the ongoing Ashes 2021 opener between the Pat Cummins-led side and the Joe Root-led team below.

06:00 (IST)10 Dec 2021
Stokes, no balls and umpiring decisions!
05:56 (IST)10 Dec 2021
WICKET!

Woakes finally breaks the 85-run eighth-wicket partnership! Starc (35) mistimes a shot and sends it straight down to Burns, who was well-positioned at deep square leg. Next up? Nathan Lyon. Australia lead by 244 runs at the Gabba. AUS: 391/8 (96 overs)

05:49 (IST)10 Dec 2021
FOUR! FOUR! SIX!

Starc (31*) takes positive steps by hitting both Wood and Robinson for boundaries in consecutive overs. Taking over from him in the next over, Head (133*) thumps Stokes for a maximum over long-off with an excellent lofted off-drive! AUS: 386/7 (95 overs)

05:30 (IST)10 Dec 2021
Head, Starc march on for hosts

After Woakes started the proceedings, England attempt to look for the eighth wicket through their pacers. Head (122*) and Starc (20*) manage well under pressure and calmly keep the run-counter ticking with occassional ones and twos. AUS: 364/7 (90 overs)

05:30 (IST)10 Dec 2021
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the ongoing first Ashes Test between Australia and England. After finishing the second day on 343/7 with a lead of 196 runs, Travis Head (112*) and Mitchell Starc (10*) will resume the hosts’ innings today. 

Australia Squad: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Swepson

England Squad: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, Jonny Bairstow, Craig Overton, Daniel Lawrence, Dominic Bess, Zak Crawley

