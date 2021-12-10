Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 1st Test, Day 3 LIVE Score: Starc falls, AUS eight down

Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score Online Streaming Updates.

Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score Online Streaming Updates: Australia resumed their first innings on 343/7 on the third day of the first Test against visitors England in the ongoing Ashes at the Gabba in Brisbane on Friday.

David Warner set up the innings with a chance-filled 94 and Travis Head took over with an unbeaten century to extend the hosts’ lead to 196 runs on the second day. Ollie Robinson was the pick of the visiting bowlers with figures of 3/48. Earlier on the opening day, England captain Joe Root won the toss and opted to bat first. A fifer by newly-appointed Australia skipper Pat Cummins skittled a hapless England for 147 in 50.1 overs, with lightning and thunder cracking to the west and south of the Gabba.

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach