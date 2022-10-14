Australia vs England 3rd T20 Live Updates: England start strongly

AUS vs ENG 3rd T20 Match Live Score and Updates: The Match will be played today at Manuka Oval, Canberra, at 1:40 PM IST

Australia vs England Live Scorecard, 3rd T20I: With 2-0 in the three-match T20I series, visiters England will eye another thumping victory over hosts Australia on Friday ahead of the T20 World Cup. While Aaron Finch-led Australia will also look to finish the series on a high note before going into the world cup title defence next week. Both teams will have this as last chance of warm-up for the World Cup.