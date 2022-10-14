Australia vs England 3rd T20 Live Updates: England start strongly

Australia vs England Live Scorecard, 3rd T20I: With 2-0 in the three-match T20I series, visiters England will eye another thumping victory over hosts Australia on Friday ahead of the T20 World Cup. While Aaron Finch-led Australia will also look to finish the series on a high note before going into the world cup title defence next week. Both teams will have this as last chance of warm-up for the World Cup.
England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley
Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Follow Australia vs England 3rd T20 Live Updates here:
The end of Powerplay England starts well. Pat Cummins bowls a lot of slower ones in the over. Butler starting to look good along with Malan England all set to get a big score.
Mitchell Starc bought back into the attack in the fifth over. He bowls a decent over conceding only eight runs after going for a boundary early on in the over. England after five overs 38-1.
Expensive over from the Josh Hazelwood. Jos Butler hit the boundary of the first ball and Malan finished the over with another one. After fours England getting a moving on 30/1.
Pat Cummins bought into the attack. He conceded nine runs which included two boundaries by in-form batsman Dawid Malan after three overs England is 18/1.
Dawid Malan walks in as Josh Hazelwood bowls an out-swinger to get Alex Hales out caught at first slip by Aaron Finch. The right-arm seamer bowled a tight over and gave away just one run.
A bit wavered start from the left-arm bowler strayed down the leg-side couple of times but kept the pace over 140 for the entire over. Jos Butler strikes at 200 against Starc. After one over England 7-0.
England skipper Jos Butler and Alex Hales walk into the middle. Left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc has a new ball in his hand. Let's see if he can swing the new ball.
As expected both sides have made some changes to their playing elevens. England has bought in Mark Wood and Chris Woakes in for Chris Jordan and Sam Curran. Australia brings in Steven Smith.
More from Sports
England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley
Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Hello! Welcome to the final T20I between Australia and England. England has already won the series 2-0. But this game is not a dead rubber by any means. This is the final chance for either side to set the playing 11's right or check the bench strength before the showpiece event.