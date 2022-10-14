scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022
Live now

Australia vs England 3rd T20 Live Updates: England start strongly

Australia vs England, 3rd T20 Match Live Scorecard: Australia and England are locking horns in the third T20I at Canberra

By: Sports Desk
Updated: October 14, 2022 2:15:15 pm
Australia | England | AUS vs ENG | Australia vs EnglandAUS vs ENG 3rd T20 Match Live Score and Updates: The Match will be played today at Manuka Oval, Canberra, at 1:40 PM IST

Australia vs England Live Scorecard, 3rd T20I: With 2-0 in the three-match T20I series, visiters England will eye another thumping victory over hosts Australia on Friday ahead of the T20 World Cup. While Aaron Finch-led Australia will also look to finish the series on a high note before going into the world cup title defence next week. Both teams will have this as last chance of warm-up for the World Cup.

England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Follow Australia vs England 3rd T20 Live Updates here:

Live Blog

Australia vs England 3rd T20 Live Updates:

14:12 (IST)14 Oct 2022
AUS vs ENG 3rd T20I LIVE SCORE: England 44/1 in Powerplay

The end of Powerplay England starts well. Pat Cummins bowls a lot of slower ones in the over. Butler starting to look good along with Malan England all set to get a big score. 

14:07 (IST)14 Oct 2022
AUS vs ENG 3rd T20I LIVE SCORE: England having a decent Powerplay

Mitchell Starc bought back into the attack in the fifth over. He bowls a decent over conceding only eight runs after going for a boundary early on in the over. England after five overs 38-1.

14:03 (IST)14 Oct 2022
AUS vs ENG 3rd T20I LIVE SCORE: Aussies start to leak runs

Expensive over from the Josh Hazelwood. Jos Butler hit the boundary of the first ball and Malan finished the over with another one. After fours England getting a moving on 30/1.

13:57 (IST)14 Oct 2022
AUS vs ENG 3rd T20I LIVE SCORE: Malan continues his good form

Pat Cummins bought into the attack. He conceded nine runs which included two boundaries by in-form batsman Dawid Malan after three overs England is 18/1.

13:52 (IST)14 Oct 2022
AUS vs ENG 3rd T20I LIVE SCORE: Alex Hales departs

Dawid Malan walks in as Josh Hazelwood bowls an out-swinger to get Alex Hales out caught at first slip by Aaron Finch. The right-arm seamer bowled a tight over and gave away just one run.

13:47 (IST)14 Oct 2022
AUS vs ENG 3rd T20I LIVE SCORE: Starc bowls quick

A bit wavered start from the left-arm bowler strayed down the leg-side couple of times but kept the pace over 140 for the entire over. Jos Butler strikes at 200 against Starc. After one over England 7-0.

13:41 (IST)14 Oct 2022
AUS vs ENG 3rd T20I LIVE SCORE: Openers walk into the middle

England skipper Jos Butler and Alex Hales walk into the middle. Left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc has a new ball in his hand. Let's see if he can swing the new ball.

13:36 (IST)14 Oct 2022
AUS vs ENG 3rd T20I LIVE SCORE: Australia rest David Warner

As expected both sides have made some changes to their playing elevens. England has bought in Mark Wood and Chris Woakes in for Chris Jordan and Sam Curran. Australia brings in Steven Smith.

13:27 (IST)14 Oct 2022
AUS vs ENG 3rd T20I LIVE SCORE: Teams

13:22 (IST)14 Oct 2022
AUS vs ENG 3rd T20I LIVE SCORE: Australia elected to field first

Hello! Welcome to the final T20I between Australia and England. England has already won the series 2-0. But this game is not a dead rubber by any means. This is the final chance for either side to set the playing 11's right or check the bench strength before the showpiece event.

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 01:13:27 pm
