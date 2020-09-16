Australia vs England 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

England vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Stream: England's Sam Curran celebrates the wicket of Australia's Pat Cummins with teammates (Reuters)

England vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Cricket Streaming: After kicking-off the season on a positive note, now England would look to wrap it up with another series win when they lock horns with Australia in the final ODI of the three-match series. The team produced a great show in the previous encounter, securing an impressive win to level the series 1-1.

For Australia, a win today would help them lift their first trophy since returning to the international arena for the first time after Covid-19 hiatus. However, Aussie coach Justin Langer has hinted that Steve Smith may not take part in the contest. The Aussie batsman was left out from the playing XI in the first two matches, after he was hit during the practice session.

When is the third ODI between England and Australia?

The third ODI between England and Australia will be played on September 16, Wednesday.

Where third ODI between England and Australia being played?

The third ODI between England and Australia is being played at The Old Trafford in Manchester.

When will third ODI between England and Australia start?

The third ODI between England and Australia will begin at 5:30 pm IST and 1 pm local time. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 5:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the third ODI between England and Australia?

The third ODI between England and Australia will broadcast on the Sony Six HD and Sony Six channels.

How to watch live streaming of the third ODI between England and Australia?

The live streaming of the third ODI between England and Australia will be available on the Sony Liv app and website. You can also catch the live updates here at indianexpress.com.

