Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test, Day 1 LIVE Score: Adelaide to host D/N Test

Australia vs England (AUS vs ENG) 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score and Updates.

Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score Online Streaming Updates: While Australia’s record in day-night matches is perfect, England has just one win in four attempts. The win came in its first day-nighter at home against West Indies in 2017. England will get two chances with the pink ball in this series—the fifth Test in Hobart, which was moved from Perth because of COVID-19 restrictions in Western Australia, will also be a day-nighter.

Going into Adelaide, allrounder Ben Stokes allayed concerns about the knee injury that hampered his bowling at Brisbane last week, after coming through a nets session. At least one change to the Test lineup is certain for Australia, with right-arm paceman Jhye Richardson likely to return for the first time in almost three seasons to replace the injured Josh Hazlewood.

As far as the surface is concerned, there should be encouragement for all the bowlers with a nice amount of grass offering pace, bounce, and movement. When the lights come on, there will be some advantage for the seamers.

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon

England Probable XI: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad/Chris Woakes, Jack Leach, James Anderson