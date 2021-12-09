Australia vs England 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE Score: Warner, Labuschagne hold fort

Australia vs England (AUS vs ENG) 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score Online Streaming Updates.

Australia vs England (AUS vs ENG) 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score Online Streaming Updates: England captain Joe Root won the toss, opted to bat and lost opener Rory Burns on the very first delivery of the Ashes series, a late swinging yorker from Australia paceman Mitchell Starc.

It set the tone for the opening day Wednesday, which was more like open season for Australia’s pace bowling pack. England was bowled out for 147 in 51 overs, with ominous lightning and thunder cracking to the west and south of the Gabba.

Pat Cummins took the last three wickets and finished with a five-wicket haul in his first innings as Australia captain.

Heavy rain and bad light combined to prevent any further play on Day 1. Scroll down for live updates of Day 2:

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach