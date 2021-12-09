Australia vs England 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE Score: Warner, Labuschagne hold fort

Australia vs England (AUS vs ENG) 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score Online Streaming Updates: England captain Joe Root won the toss, opted to bat and lost opener Rory Burns on the very first delivery of the Ashes series, a late swinging yorker from Australia paceman Mitchell Starc.
It set the tone for the opening day Wednesday, which was more like open season for Australia’s pace bowling pack. England was bowled out for 147 in 51 overs, with ominous lightning and thunder cracking to the west and south of the Gabba.
Pat Cummins took the last three wickets and finished with a five-wicket haul in his first innings as Australia captain.
Heavy rain and bad light combined to prevent any further play on Day 1. Scroll down for live updates of Day 2:
Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach
Warner and Labuschagne are in the middle. AUS: 46/1 (20 overs)
Stokes comes into the attack for the visitors and almost reaps instant rewards! After conceding a second-ball boundary, the star all-rounder cleans up Warner (17*). Bowled! But it's adjudged to be a no ball and the Australia opener survives! ENG: 31/1 (13 overs)
England have assumed some control of the contest early on as they continue to peg back the batters. After Labuschagne (8*) hit Robinson for two boundaries, Wood and Woakes bowl two consecutive maiden overs. Warner's on 9*. AUS: 20/1 (10 overs)
David Warner and Marcus Harris open the first innings for Australia on the second day. After a meek start, pacer Robinson scalps the wicket of the latter, drawing first blood. Edged and taken at third slip by Malan. Harris walks back on 3. AUS: 10/1 (6 overs)
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the ongoing first Ashes Test between Australia and England. After bundling the visitors out for 147 yesterday, the Pat Cummins-led side will start their first innings on the second day of action. Stay tuned!