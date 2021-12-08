Australia vs England 1st Test LIVE Cricket Score Online, Ashes 2021: Action begins at The Gabba

Australia vs England 1st Test LIVE Cricket Score Online. (AP Photo)

Australia vs England, (AUS vs ENG) 1st Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score: Pat Cummins is set to lead the home team, putting a fast bowler’s perspective on Australia’s Test cricket captaincy for the first time since the 1950s. Joe Root is primed to lead England with the bat again in a series he thinks may define his career.

Root was already feeling some pressure before it was confirmed that Jimmy Anderson, England’s all-time leading Test wicket taker, will miss the first Test starting Wednesday at the Gabba. However, all-rounder Ben Stokes is set for comeback at the Gabba on Wednesday.

AUS Predicted Playing XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (vc), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

ENG Predicted Playing XI: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad/Jack Leach