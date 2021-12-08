scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 07, 2021
Australia vs England 1st Test LIVE Cricket Score Online, Ashes 2021: Action begins at The Gabba

Australia vs England, (AUS vs ENG) 1st Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Ashes 2021 Live Updates: All the action unfold at the Gabba.

December 8, 2021
Australia vs England 1st Test

Australia vs England, (AUS vs ENG) 1st Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score: Pat Cummins is set to lead the home team, putting a fast bowler’s perspective on Australia’s Test cricket captaincy for the first time since the 1950s. Joe Root is primed to lead England with the bat again in a series he thinks may define his career.

Root was already feeling some pressure before it was confirmed that Jimmy Anderson, England’s all-time leading Test wicket taker, will miss the first Test starting Wednesday at the Gabba. However, all-rounder Ben Stokes is set for comeback at the Gabba on Wednesday.

AUS Predicted Playing XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (vc), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

ENG Predicted Playing XI: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad/Jack Leach

Australia vs England 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score Online Updates

 

Australia Squad: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Swepson

England Squad: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, Jonny Bairstow, Craig Overton, Daniel Lawrence, Dominic Bess, Zak Crawley

