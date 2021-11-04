AUS vs BAN LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch

T20 World Cup LIVE Stream: Australia would be aiming for a much improved batting effort after being hammered in their previous game when they take on the already eliminated Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup Super 12 clash on Thursday.

With four losses in as many games, Bangladesh are out of the tournament but Australia remain very much in the semifinals race after two wins in three games.

The Aaron Finch-led side was looking a formidable unit until England blew the arch-rivals away, exposing their vulnerabilities. Finch got runs against England but the top-order has been inconsistent and he and David Warner will be looking to give the team a flying start. Questions were raised when left-arm spinner Ashton Agar replaced Mitchell Marsh in the playing eleven against England. It remains to be seen if the team sticks to the same combination.

Australia, albeit a depleted squad, lost a T20 series in Bangladesh earlier this year and they will also be looking to settle scores for that.

Squads:

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Nurul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed.

When will the Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between Australia and Bangladesh take place?

The match between Australia and Bangladesh will take place on 4 November 2021.

What is the venue for Australia and Bangladesh match?

The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the Australia vs Bangladesh match start?

The match will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia vs Bangladesh match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can follow live score and highlights of the match right here at the indianexpress.com.