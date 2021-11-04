AUS vs BAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021

The Aaron Finch-led side was looking a formidable unit until England blew the arch-rivals away, exposing their vulnerabilities. Finch got runs against England but the top-order has been inconsistent and he and David Warner will be looking to give the team a flying start. Questions were raised when left-arm spinner Ashton Agar replaced Mitchell Marsh in the playing eleven against England. It remains to be seen if the team sticks to the same combination. Glenn Maxwell has also not set the tournament on fire yet and the team will be relying on him, Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade to provide a bagful of runs in the last five overs. Australia's high profile pace attack comprising Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc was put to sword by Jos Buttler but they will be expected to return to their efficient ways against Bangladesh.