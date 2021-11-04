AUS vs BAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021

Australia vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score: With four losses in as many games, Bangladesh are out of the tournament but Australia remain very much in the semifinals race after two wins in three games. Australia, albeit a depleted squad, lost a T20 series in Bangladesh earlier this year and they will also be looking to settle scores for that. Bangladesh will have to play out of their skins against Australia for a consolation. Their batting has let them down through out the tournament and they can only go up from the 84 all out against South Africa.
Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson
Bangladesh Squad: Mahmudullah (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Nurul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed