scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, November 04, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

AUS vs BAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021

Australia vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia remain very much in the semifinals race

By: Sports Desk |
November 4, 2021 2:36:26 pm
Australia vs Bangladesh live score, T20 World Cup 2021 AUS vs BAN LIVE Score

Australia vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score: With four losses in as many games, Bangladesh are out of the tournament but Australia remain very much in the semifinals race after two wins in three games. Australia, albeit a depleted squad, lost a T20 series in Bangladesh earlier this year and they will also be looking to settle scores for that. Bangladesh will have to play out of their skins against Australia for a consolation. Their batting has let them down through out the tournament and they can only go up from the 84 all out against South Africa.

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson

Bangladesh Squad: Mahmudullah (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Nurul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed

Live Blog

Australia vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score:

The Aaron Finch-led side was looking a formidable unit until England blew the arch-rivals away, exposing their vulnerabilities. Finch got runs against England but the top-order has been inconsistent and he and David Warner will be looking to give the team a flying start. Questions were raised when left-arm spinner Ashton Agar replaced Mitchell Marsh in the playing eleven against England. It remains to be seen if the team sticks to the same combination. Glenn Maxwell has also not set the tournament on fire yet and the team will be relying on him, Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade to provide a bagful of runs in the last five overs. Australia's high profile pace attack comprising Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc was put to sword by Jos Buttler but they will be expected to return to their efficient ways against Bangladesh.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd