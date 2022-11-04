scorecardresearch
Australia vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch AUS vs AFG

AUS vs AFG Live Streaming Details, T20 World Cup 2022 Match 38th, Super 12 Group 2: Here are the live streaming details, when and where to watch, match details.

AUS vs IREAustralia's Adam Zampa, centre, is congratulated by teammates after dismissing Ireland's Mark Adair during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Ireland, in Brisbane Australia, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

Australia vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2022 Match 37th, Live Streaming Details: Australia will play Afghanistan in their final Super 12 fixture, a must win match for the defending champions if they are to keep their hopes of a semifinal spot alive. The hosts are currently third in the points table behind New Zealand and England with as many points but trailing on net run rate. Afghanistan on the other hand are out of contention for a final four finish after they lost their fourth match to Sri Lanka and are stranded with two points in four matches courtesy of two washed out games.

Here’s all you need to know about the Australia vs Afghanistan Super 12 match.

When will the Australia vs Afghanistan (AUS vs AFG ) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The Australia vs Afghanistan (AUS vs AFG) Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on November 4, 2022, Friday .

What time will the Australia vs Afghanistan (AUS vs AFG) Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 start?

The Australia vs Afghanistan (AUS vs AFG) Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will start at 01:30 PM IST. Toss will take place at 01:00 pm (IST).

Where will the Australia vs Afghanistan (AUS vs AFG) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The Australia vs Afghanistan Super 12 T20 World Cup match will be played at the Adelaide Oval .

Which TV channel will telecast Australia vs Afghanistan (AUS vs AFG) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 .

Star Sports Network will telecast the Australia vs Afghanistan (AUS vs AFG) Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match in India.

When and where to watch Australia vs Afghanistan Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 online?

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the Australia vs Afghanistan (Australia vs Afghanistan ) Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match.

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 12:05:59 am
