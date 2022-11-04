Australia vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch AUS vs AFG

Australia vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2022 Match 37th, Live Streaming Details: Australia will play Afghanistan in their final Super 12 fixture, a must win match for the defending champions if they are to keep their hopes of a semifinal spot alive. The hosts are currently third in the points table behind New Zealand and England with as many points but trailing on net run rate. Afghanistan on the other hand are out of contention for a final four finish after they lost their fourth match to Sri Lanka and are stranded with two points in four matches courtesy of two washed out games.

Here’s all you need to know about the Australia vs Afghanistan Super 12 match.

The Australia vs Afghanistan Super 12 T20 World Cup match will be played at the Adelaide Oval.

