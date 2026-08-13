Australia vice-captain Gardner addresses marriage breakdown amid affair allegations

Ashleigh Gardner's marriage with her long-term partner Monica Wright had ended under 'acrimonious circumstances', the Daily Mail reported. (File)

Australia women’s vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner has opened up about the pain caused by her marriage breakdown amid allegations of an affair made public by her ex-wife Monica Wright.

Wright slammed Cricket Australia (CA) for inaction over the cricketer’s alleged affair with teammate Georgia Voll.

“I think if you’re privileged enough to represent your country and be seen as a role model, there’s a responsibility to hold yourself to a high moral standard,” Wright told Code Sports.

“What I can’t understand is why Cricket Australia hasn’t said anything publicly.

Ash Gardner’s Instagram story. Ash Gardner’s Instagram story.