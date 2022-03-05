Australia trails Pakistan by 471 runs after Azhar Ali’s 185

Azhar Ali hit his fourth test hundred against Australia as Pakistan piled on 476-4 before declaring its first innings on the second day of the first test on Saturday.

Ali missed out on a double century and got dismissed for 185 with Pakistan declaring under overcast conditions late in the final session.

Australian openers Usman Khawaja (5 not out) and David Warner (0 not out) survived the only over from offspinner Sajid Khan to take Australia to 5-0 before umpires ended the day’s play due to bad light with 15 overs still remaining.

Australia is playing its first test in Pakistan in 24 years.

“The plan was to give our bowlers an hour before stumps today and get couple of wickets, but it didn’t work out because of cloud cover,” Ali said. “I hope the wicket will assist spinners in the coming days, but we have to bowl really well to get Australia out.”

Pakistan’s batting comes to a close after the declaration. It will be Australia’s turn to bat it out tomorrow. Stay tuned for Day 3! #BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/0KY7UBALP7 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 5, 2022

Players from both teams wore black armbands in memory of spin wizard Shane Warne. They lined up before the start of play and observed a minute of silence to mark their respect for Warne, who died of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand at the age of 52.

Offspinner Nathan Lyon bowled the bulk of the overs on a slow wicket devoid of grass but finished with 1-161 off his 52 overs. However, Lyon’s only wicket came in the first session on Day 1 when the veteran offspinner had dismissed opening batter Abdullah Shafique for 44 in his 11th over.

⚠️ Bad light stops play.

Three solid partnerships helped boost Pakistan’s total to 476.

Day two ends with a declaration and a batting cameo by Australia. #BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/AeA7XCYRKc — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 5, 2022

Skipper Pat Cummins took 1-62 while part-time legspinner Marnus Labuschagne had Ali dismissed off a top-edged sweep shot in the last session to finish with 1-53.

“When you perform against a top team, it gives you a lot of satisfaction,” Ali said. “I wanted to score a double century and took a chance against a spinner, but unfortunately got out.”

Ali shared a 208-run second wicket stand with Imam-ul-Haq (157), whose wicket was the only one to fall in the first two sessions on Saturday when the left hander was trapped leg before wicket by Cummins after lunch.

Azhar returns to the dressing room after a brilliant 185-run contribution 👏 pic.twitter.com/757hH1lRsn — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 5, 2022

Ali and Imam frustrated Australia with their snail-paced batting by adding 57 runs in the first session after Pakistan resumed at the overnight 245-1 and reached 302-1 without further damage.

Australia fast bowlers — Josh Hazlewood, Cummins and Mitchell Starc — tested Ali and Imam with short pitched deliveries and even got some reverse swing but couldn’t get the pair separated in the first session.

“Credit goes to Australian bowlers,” Ali said. “They bowled with a lot of intent and didn’t allow us to score freely with their reverse swing … but we tried to make up in the remaining two sessions.”

Ali, 64 overnight, reached his century off 257 balls when he lofted Lyon over mid-on for his eighth boundary after lunch.

Cummins went for an unsuccessful caught-behind television review soon after Ali had completed his century before Imam, resuming on 132 overnight, played across the line in the same over and was adjudged lbw.

One-minute silence observed in Pindi Stadium for Peshawar victims and Shane Warne. #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/5vIspAVmyr — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 5, 2022

Imam’s marathon innings, also spanning almost nine hours like Ali’s knock, included 16 fours and two sixes and came off 358 balls.

Ali and Babar Azam accelerated the scoring as Pakistan scored 92 runs in the second session for the loss of only Imam’s wicket.

Ali showed aggression against fast bowlers and the spin of Lyon after completing his 100 and reached his 150 off 317 balls with a dozen boundaries and two sixes before he finally top-edged a reverse sweep to Cameron Green at short third man. Ali hit a further three boundaries and a six during his 361-ball knock before attempting an extravagant shot against Labuschagne.

“Obviously, there wasn’t much bounce, but I think that’s sort of what (wickets) we can expect here,” Labuschagne said. “The only way you get yourself back into a game like this is by taking it day by day.”

Australia conceded just 23 runs during the 13 overs in the first hour and further 34 in the second hour.

Babar (36) added 101 runs in a partnership dominated by Ali before he was run out while going for a needless run by a direct throw from Labuschagne from midwicket.

Mohammad Rizwan (29 not out) and Iftikhar Ahmed (13 not out) were at the crease when the declaration came.