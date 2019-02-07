Australia tour to India is not final marker for World Cup hopefuls: Justin Langer

Australia coach Justin Langer on Wednesday revealed that his team’s upcoming tour to India will not be the final benchmark for the World Cup probable. Langer said that several players including the injured duo of Steve Smith and David Warner can make it to the global event despite not being part of the team selected for the India series.

Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Billy Stanlake are some of the other players who failed to make the cut.

“Whether you are on this tour or not, there is still going to be spots up for grabs,” Cricket Australia quoted Langer as saying.

“But the World Cup is going to come up sooner than you know and guys like Steve Smith and Dave Warner are obviously going to bang very hard on the door,” Langer said.

“So there is going to be some competition there, but that’s good as there is going to be some guys that need to stay on their toes the entire time and keep playing great cricket every time we play,” he added.

Expressing disappointment over the absence of Mitchell Starc, “It’s almost two steps forward and one step back. It (the injury) was the most bizarre thing as he didn’t even feel it when he was playing. He just woke up the next day when he was in bed and his left pec had all blown up.”

“It’s really disappointing for him as he bowled so well in that last Test match. (It’s) disappointing for us as we would have loved to have him there, but hopefully he will be right for that second leg against Pakistan,” he added.

“If you pick the best team for each game, the future usually looks after itself. That’s been my experience or understanding of Australian cricket for a long time and if we can continue to do that and are getting the results, then you will get the confidence and momentum and be forming a strong team,” he said.

“We know there are a lot of good players and there are only 15 spots for the World Cup,” Langer concluded.