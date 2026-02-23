Australia to return to South Africa for Test series eight years after ball-tampering ‘sandpapergate’ scandal

South Africa players celebrate as Australia's Alex Carey, right, walks off the field after losing his wicket on day two of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Australia will travel to South Africa for a three-match Test series for the first time since the infamous 2018 tour that was marred by the “sandpapergate” scandal.

The Kangaroos will play a three-match ODI series against the Proteas in Durban, Johannesburg and Potchefstroom in September 2026 before the Pat Cummins-led Test team takes on the reigning World Test Championship winners in a three-match Test series that will be played in Durban, Gqeberha and will conclude in Newlands, the site of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal that shook Australian cricket to its core.

Australia have played a T20I in Cape Town in 2020, but this will be their first Test series in South Africa in eight years.