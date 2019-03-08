Australia tour of India: Who dares wins

Can Vijay Shankar, who has been pitted against Ravindra Jadeja in the race for a World Cup slot, be actually putting pressure on Ambati Rayudu as the No. 4 batsman in the team? It hasn’t reached that stage yet but if Rayudu continues to fritter away his chances and more importantly, if Shankar continues to add to his CV more memorable knocks with the bat and keep improving as a bowler, then it could well come to that.

There are three more games in the ongoing series and IPL ahead – if Shankar outperforms Rayudu, and especially with his bowling contributions, who knows what can happen? As of now, there is one big step that Shankar needs to take: he has to show he can win matches on his own with the bat.

While Rayudu has the counter-attacking ability, Shankar seems to possess the tighter defensive technique of the two. If India are faced with a mini batting collapse, it seems Shankar has the compact game to weather the storm, the shots to jail-break when needed, and the cricketing sense to know when to do what. Rayudu has done it a few times in the past, of course, but with the added skill of bowling in his repertoire, Shankar can well surge ahead.

Despite Shankar’s icy-cool performance with the ball in the last-over finish the other night against Australia, it has to be said that his bowling is still some way before India can trust him with a few overs in every game. But it is already a plus that Rayudu can’t offer and Shankar’s batting is coming along rather nicely. There is a sense of equanimity in his batting.

In the last game, Shankar actually outshone Virat Kohli in their innings-building partnership. Two shots in particular stood out for the skill and assessment of the match situation. In the 25th over, when India were yet to break free totally, he smothered a full-length delivery from Nathan Coulter-Nile – it was on the off stump but Shankar diverted it with his wrists past mid-on, triggering Kohli into a congratulatory mode.

In the 27th over, he went after Australia’s sixth bowler Marcus Stoinis with an absolute peach: he hit a short-of-length delivery for a stunning six to the onside. Both shots showcased his skill and something more important – the ability to move gears when needed. To put the team on the ascent.

Until those shots, Rayudu would have had the upper hand between the two. As he could have played shots like that – not necessarily the on-drive but we are talking about the ability to manufacture shots on the go to turn the pressure on the other side. It’s a trait Rayudu possesses – the x-factor and the ability to counte-rattack. That Nagpur afternoon, Shankar showed he can do the same.

Last month in Wellington, Shankar had shown similar resolve and gumption after India lost their first four wickets for 18 runs against New Zealand. Rayudu outshone him there with a match-winning 90 off 113 balls, but so far has failed to build on that innings. In the first two ODIs against Australia, Rayudu had thrown away his starts. Inconsistency remains the middle-order batsman’s bugbear.

India have Rishabh Pant as a squad player for the Australia series and it needs to be seen if he gets a chance in the third match in Ranchi on Friday. But maybe, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to try an in-form Shankar at No. 4.

The upside is that, if the experiment turns out to be a success, India might even have the liberty to add an extra all-rounder to their World Cup squad. Hardik Pandya will walk into the side when fit. But if Shankar becomes a solution to the No. 4 problem, then someone like Ravindra Jadeja, for example, could be part of the World Cup squad as a second all-rounder, providing experience, athleticism and a serious backup spin-bowling option.

Match-winner in the past

This is not to say that it’s a done deal or Rayudu is lagging behind. If anything, he is India’s first choice at No. 4 and has earned it by winning games in the past.

Vikram Rathour, a former national selector, is gung-ho about Rayudu and has his doubts about Shankar playing the lead in a tight contest. “See, Rayudu is phenomenally talented. Yes, consistency has been an issue. But he has shown in the past that if he is batting well, he is a match-winner on his day. That’s an extremely important thing, because the World Cup is a big tournament. So, you will need match-winners in the team, because every day, everybody won’t get runs or pick wickets. So, the idea is that on your day, you should be able to win a game on your own. And Rayudu definitely has the ability. Of course, he needs to work on his consistency,” Rathour told this newspaper.

He tried to put things in perspective. “Shankar is a very exciting potential. During our time, we saw him as Stuart’s (Binny) back-up for the Test team. Then, unfortunately he got injured, missed a season and lost it a little. Then, Hardik Pandya came on the scene and got into all three formats. Shankar always had that potential. He is definitely a batsman who can bowl a bit. He is a very hardworking and intelligent cricketer, and a brilliant fielder. He is a utility player who can do everything. But can he win a game on his own? Not yet. He can be an extremely useful team player to have for a supporting role.”

Undoubtedly, last year’s Nidahas Trophy final in Colombo was a horror story for Shankar. Dinesh Karthik’s tour de force helped India pull off a stunner against Bangladesh, but Shankar’s 19-ball 17 and the subsequent Twitter trolls could have nipped the youngster’s career in the bud. It was his maiden international assignment for the senior team. But he has bounced back in some style, so much so that Harbhajan Singh tweeted after his 41-ball 46 against Australia in Nagpur that: “Vijay Shankar ki ticket for World Cup is confirmed”.

No. 4, a spot of concern

The No. 4 spot arguably is the only problem area in the Indian team at the moment, so much so that the team management is even considering splitting the top three at the World Cup, with Virat Kohli batting at No. 4. Shankar hasn’t batted in that position yet, but has the game to fit into the slot without much fuss.

After the Nidahas Trophy final, Shankar had a conversation with his Tamil Nadu Ranji team coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar. “We spoke on the mental side of it. There was nothing technical. We focused on how to handle situations. He (Shankar) told me he would like to learn from that experience. And he said, ‘What I have gone through, if I take a lesson out of it, I will become a better player in the future’. He showed disappointment, but was willing to turn a negative into a positive. He has improved a lot and looks a different player now. That’s because he is a very quick learner. His mind is open to changing and improving. He is mentally very strong,” Kanitkar told this newspaper.

He added: “To improve his batting, Shankar focused on placement and the art of picking gaps. He now has a bigger range.”

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar, who also served as the chief selector, refused to get into the Rayudu-Shankar debate. “I haven’t watched Vijay Shankar’s batting much. But I think No. 4 for him is too early.” he told this paper.

Interestingly, Vengsarkar didn’t sound too convinced about Rayudu either. He rather pitched for Ajinkya Rahane. “I’m surprised that they (selection committee) are overlooking Rahane. He hasn’t been picked for any of the one-dayers here. He is an established player, a proven performer in England and an outstanding fielder. And he hasn’t been given an opportunity in any of the matches, (when) everybody is getting an opportunity. Why?”

Even as Rahane and his fans grapple with the ‘why’, Shankar is ensuring that Rayudu can’t take his place for granted.