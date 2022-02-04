Australia men’s team to tour Pakistan after 24 years: Cricket Australia

Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday confirmed that the Australian men’s team will tour Pakistan in March after receiving a go-ahead from governments of both the countries and the players’ association. It is the first time since 1998 that the Aussie men’s squad will tour Pakistan.

Australia will play three tests, an equal number of one-day internationals and one T20 match between March 4 and April 5.

Commenting on the announcement, CA CEO Nick Hockley said: “I would like to thank the PCB and both the Pakistan and Australian Governments for ensuring the tour will proceed for the first time in 24 years. This is a historic occasion and important for the global growth and health of the game.

Our Aussie men are headed to Pakistan ✈️ It will be the first time our Australian men’s team have toured Pakistan since 1998! #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/1LGBCZZEgy — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 4, 2022

“I would also like to thank the Australian Cricketers’ Association and the players, coaches, support teams, staff and security experts for their collaboration in the planning for the tour,” Hockley said.

Top teams have largely shunned Pakistan since an attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009 that killed six policemen and two civilians.

Here’s the full schedule! 🗓 The squads will be announced in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/BPrl6TYwaB — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 4, 2022

Australia tour to Pakistan schedule:

March 4-8: 1st Test, Rawalpindi

March 12-16: 2nd Test, Karachi

March 21-25: 3rd Test, Lahore

March 29: 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

March 31: 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

April 2: 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

April 5: T20I, Rawalpindi