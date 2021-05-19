Australia to play Test vs Afghanistan ahead of Ashes series

The Australian men's team starts its six-test southern summer against Afghanistan in Hobart from November 27 (File Photo)

Australia is set to host Afghanistan for a cricket Test for the first time before taking on England in the Ashes series starting in December.

The Australian men’s team starts its six-Test southern summer against Afghanistan in Hobart from November 27.

The Australians will start their Ashes defense at the Gabba in Brisbane on December 8 and continue with a day-night Test in Adelaide starting eight days later.

The Ashes series will continue in Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test and Sydney for the New Year’s Test and conclude with the fifth Test in Perth from January 14-18.

The Tests will be followed by limited-overs series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

The Australian women’s team will host a series against India, with dates to be finalized, and the Ashes series against England starting with a Test match in Canberra on January 27.