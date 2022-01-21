scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 21, 2022
Must Read

Australia to launch T20 World Cup defence against New Zealand

Group 2 will feature India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh plus the Group B winners and Group A runners-up.

By: Reuters |
Updated: January 21, 2022 8:32:12 am
T20 world cup 2022, T20 world cup 2022 schedule, 2022 T20 world cupAustralia celebrate with the T20 World Cup trophy after beating New Zealand in the final. (AP)

Australia will begin the defence of their Twenty20 World Cup title against New Zealand in Sydney on Oct. 22 in a re-run of last year’s final.

The Australians will be hosting the tournament, which begins on Oct. 16 and runs until Nov. 13, for the first time. The hosts have been drawn in Group 1 of the Super 12 phase of the competition alongside New Zealand, who they defeated in Dubai in November, as well as England, Afghanistan, the winners of Group A and runners up in Group B from the first round.

Group 2 will feature India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh plus the Group B winners and Group A runners-up.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

Sixteen nations will compete in the tournament, which will be played in Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney.Sri Lanka and Namibia will face off in the first round tournament opener in Geelong on Oct. 16 in Group A, where they will be joined by two qualifiers.

Group B will feature the West Indies, Scotland and a further two qualifiers.The final will be played under lights at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Nov. 13.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

ind vs iran
Women’s Asian Cup 2022: India waste chances to play out goal-less draw against Iran
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 21: Latest News