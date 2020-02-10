Australia to bring back golden helmets after two decades in ODIs vs New Zealand

Follow Us:
Monday, February 10, 2020
Australia will return to the golden helmet they used to wear till 2001 in the upcoming ODI series vs New Zealand.

Published: February 10, 2020
Australia have worn the green helmet across formats since 2001. (File Photo)

Australia will return to the golden helmet that the team used to wear in ODI cricket in the upcoming series against New Zealand.

According to Cricket.com.au, the golden helmets will complement the official unveiling of a replica kit from Australia’s 1999 World Cup triumph, which the Aussies will wear during the series.

The 2000-01 home tri-series against the West Indies and Zimbabwe is the last time Australian batsmen have worn golden helmets. Incidentally, the last match when the Aussies wore the golden helmet saw Mark Waugh slam a then national record score of 173 against the West Indies at the MCG.

While fielders still wear golden caps, Australian batsmen have not worn golden helmets in any format since then.

Incidentally, Sachin Tendulkar was seen padding up with a golden helmet in the Bushfire Bash exhibition match on Sunday.

New Zealand will follow their home series against India with a tour of Australia, with matches to be played at the SCG (on March 13 and 15) and Blundstone Arena on Hobart (on March 20).

