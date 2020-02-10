Australia to bring back golden helmets after two decades in ODIs vs New Zealand

Australia have worn the green helmet across formats since 2001. (File Photo) Australia have worn the green helmet across formats since 2001. (File Photo)

Australia will return to the golden helmet that the team used to wear in ODI cricket in the upcoming series against New Zealand.

According to Cricket.com.au, the golden helmets will complement the official unveiling of a replica kit from Australia’s 1999 World Cup triumph, which the Aussies will wear during the series.

The 2000-01 home tri-series against the West Indies and Zimbabwe is the last time Australian batsmen have worn golden helmets. Incidentally, the last match when the Aussies wore the golden helmet saw Mark Waugh slam a then national record score of 173 against the West Indies at the MCG.

That is what should happen much more, and not just for the sake of “retro”.

Those kits and helmets looked much better, @TheRealPCBMedia should try the following kits too.

1. 1999 WC (with light green helmets)

2. 1997 C&U series in Australia

3. 2002 ODI kit

4. 2012 WT20 https://t.co/D7lwqZXNAW — 𝘗𝘢𝘳𝘢𝘤𝘩𝘢 (@Paraachaa) February 10, 2020

While fielders still wear golden caps, Australian batsmen have not worn golden helmets in any format since then.

Incidentally, Sachin Tendulkar was seen padding up with a golden helmet in the Bushfire Bash exhibition match on Sunday.

Sachin Tendulkar batting in yellow was the closest Aussie crowd saw Bradman batting in coloured clothes for Australia pic.twitter.com/eHcTxPwTUt — Sachinist.com (@Sachinist) February 9, 2020

New Zealand will follow their home series against India with a tour of Australia, with matches to be played at the SCG (on March 13 and 15) and Blundstone Arena on Hobart (on March 20).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd