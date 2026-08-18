After Darwin defeat, Australia rejig squad for second Test against Bangladesh

Australia have dropped opener Jake Weatherald after the first Test against Bangladesh. (AP Photo)

Australia have rung in a change to their Test squad after their stunning nine-wicket defeat against Bangladesh in Darwin last week.

The Cricket Australia (CA) selectors have dropped left-handed opener Jake Weatherald after his underwhelming run of form, with 30-year-old Matt Renshaw recalled to the side after having last played a Test three years ago in India.

Despite forging an Ashes-winning opening combo alongside Travis Head and handed a national contract in April, Weatherald’s scores of 23 and a duck against Bangladesh meant that his Test average dawdled to 20.36 after 12 innings.

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