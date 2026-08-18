After Darwin defeat, Australia rejig squad for second Test against Bangladesh

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Australia have rung in a change to their Test squad after their stunning nine-wicket defeat against Bangladesh in Darwin last week.
The Cricket Australia (CA) selectors have dropped left-handed opener Jake Weatherald after his underwhelming run of form, with 30-year-old Matt Renshaw recalled to the side after having last played a Test three years ago in India.
Despite forging an Ashes-winning opening combo alongside Travis Head and handed a national contract in April, Weatherald’s scores of 23 and a duck against Bangladesh meant that his Test average dawdled to 20.36 after 12 innings.
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“You are required to make runs all the time when you’re out there, and I’ve got a good opportunity to play two games hopefully and make some runs,” Weatherald had said ahead of the series opener. “If I don’t do that, then yeah I put my fate in someone else’s hands and I haven’t done enough.
“It’s a challenge when people you respect say things about your batting, or your game. You’re naturally always looking for affirmation, and people to respect what you’re doing, but at the same time it’s a part of cricket.
No. 3 Marnus Labuschagne has retained his spot in the squad despite poor form. Labuschagne made scores of 1 and 31 during Australia’s home Test defeat to Bangladesh in their first meeting in 23 years.
The Aussies will meet Bangladesh in the second Test at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, starting August 22.
Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.
Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vc), Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mominul Haque Showrab, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Amite Hasan, Jaker Ali Anik, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Musfik Hasan, Litton Das, Shoriful Islam.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.