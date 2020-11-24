Meet the Australian squad that will take on Team India in the ODI series

The India vs Australia ODI series will begin on Friday, November 27. (Cricket Australia)

India will play their first ODI in almost 10 months when they take on Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the 1st ODI of the series on Friday. Their last outing had been a drubbing in New Zealand, but it was immediately before that India beat Australia 2-1 in an ODI series at home.

On their turf this time, the Aussies have made several changes from last time out. While two senior players — Glenn Maxwell and Matthew Wade — have since returned to the national team, the big change has been in the seam-bowling all-rounders’ department. As many as five such new options — Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Cameron Green, Moses Henriques and Sean Abbott — are available to the hosts.

Also on their side is momentum — they beat England at home in their most recent ODI series.

Batsmen

Aaron Finch (Captain) — Finch has been at the helm of a resurgent Australian side in recent times. His form with the bat in the IPL was modest, but he can hope to find his feet on Australian pitches.

Steve Smith — Smith has had disappointing showings in the IPL and the recent T20I series vs England, but he said something ominous on Tuesday. “The past few days I have found my hands, which I am extremely excited about,” Smith said on having found form in the nets.

David Warner — Warner can be expected to play the perfect foil for Finch, with the left-hander having adopted a more circumspect approach in his batting recently.

Marnus Labuschagne — The 26-year-old Labuschagne, who broke through in international cricket against India last year, has gone from strength to strength since then. So much so that Alan Border said it could be him who could be the ‘X-factor’ in the upcoming series.

Glenn Maxwell — Maxwell’s return to the national team was marked emphatically in the England series, where he bailed out the team after a top order collapse to a winning position in the ODI series. His IPL form was less impressive than that, however.

Wicketkeepers

Alex Carey — The BBL phenomenon has not yet managed to prove his credentials in international cricket but can be trusted to add some quick runs in death overs.

Matthew Wade — Wade has been in and out of the side several times, but the selectors’ continue to have trust in him over talented youngsters such as Josh Philippe.

All-Rounders

Marcus Stoinis — Stoinis was one of the best players in the IPL, his stroke-making repertoire having expanded drastically this year. Not only has he burst back into the national team since last year, he can be expected be a solid middle order batting option for Australia.

Pat Cummins — Cummins can be expected to form a vital part of a pace quartet for the hosts, with his contributions in the lower order with the bat also indispensable.

Cameron Green — Green is a 21-year-old allrounder who has been given his first call-up. Although he started off as a bowler, stress fractures on his back have led to him becoming to a batting all-rounder.

Moises Henriques — Henriques is returning to the Australia squad after three years. He has been performing well in the BBL in between. He has also gained from the fact that Mitchell Marsh has been earmarked for the longer formats.

Daniel Sams — The other player, after Green, to be handed his first call-up. His form in the BBL led him to earn his first IPL cap this year, but he failed to impress for Delhi Capitals.

Bowlers

Adam Zampa — Zampa and Agar have been Australia’s go-to spinners in recent years, with Maxwell chipping in with some occasional off spin. If Australia go in with one spinner, Zampa’s leg spin is likely to get the nod.

Ashton Agar — While Agar has better-performing rivals in Australia’s spin department, what has worked in his favour is his ability with the bat.

Sean Abbott — Abbott, who comes into the series on the back of some strong performances — also with the bat, notably — will be playing his first ODI since 2014. His chances of featuring in the XI is high due to Kane Richardson’s unaivalibility.

Josh Hazlewood — Though having initially seen as a longer-format specialist, Hazlewood’s ‘Test match lengths’ have given plenty of trouble to batting teams in the Powerplay, as seen in the recent ODI series vs England.

Andrew Tye — Called into the squad as a late replacement for Kane Richardson, who opted out of the series.

Mitchell Starc — Starc, Hazlewood and Cummins can be expected to be the core of the pace bowling attack for the hosts, with Abbott being the fourth seam bowling option if conditions allow.

