‘Aussies would have lost there too’: Mohammad Kaif says Australia would have failed to defeat India in 2023 World Cup final if Hardik Pandya played

After Australia were knocked out of the T20 World Cup on Tuesday, former India player Mohammad Kaif said that the Aussies had a mighty fall following the ODI World Cup win in 2023. Kaif also went on to say that Australia would have lost the 2023 ODI World Cup final as well if allrounder Hardik Pandya had played. Pandya had been ruled out of the World Cup after suffering an ankle injury against Bangladesh.
“Mighty Aussies they were called after winning the 2023 50-overs World Cup. After that they had a sharp fall. 2024 World T20, 2025 Champions Trophy, 2025 World Test Championship – they were not Mighty. If Hardik Pandya had played the Ahmedabad final in 2023, the Aussies would have lost there too,” Kaif posted on X.
The early exit from the T20 World Cup was the latest in line of the Australians failing to make a mark in big ICC events since being crowned champion in 2023. They exited the T20 World Cup in 2024 after losing to India in the semifinals, lost to India again in the semis of the Champions Trophy last year and also were defeated by South Africa in the World Test Championship final.
The 2021 T20 World Cup champions Australia were officially eliminated from the group stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 after the Group B clash between Zimbabwe and Ireland was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to incessant rain in Pallekele on Tuesday.
Australia’s qualification hopes were already dented on Monday after an eight-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in Kandy at the very same venue. Spinner Dushan Hemantha led the charge with the ball, picking up three for 37 in four overs to restrict Australia to 181 all out. In reply, Pathum Nissanka produced a magnificent unbeaten 100 off just 52 balls, guiding the co-hosts to a commanding victory in just 18 overs and confirming their place in the Super 8 stage.
Australia have had a poor outing in this World Cup, having lost to Zimbabwe by 23 runs as well. The Kangaroos’ solitary win in this campaign came against Ireland, where the Australians registered a 67-run win in their opening game in Colombo.
