‘Aussies would have lost there too’: Mohammad Kaif says Australia would have failed to defeat India in 2023 World Cup final if Hardik Pandya played

Pandya had been ruled out of the World Cup after suffering an ankle injury against Bangladesh

By: Sports Desk
3 min readFeb 18, 2026 09:05 PM IST
Australia World Cup 2023 KaifAustralia players celebrate with the 2023 ODI World Cup trophy. (Express Archive | Nirmal Harindran)
Make us preferred source on Google

After Australia were knocked out of the T20 World Cup on Tuesday, former India player Mohammad Kaif said that the Aussies had a mighty fall following the ODI World Cup win in 2023. Kaif also went on to say that Australia would have lost the 2023 ODI World Cup final as well if allrounder Hardik Pandya had played. Pandya had been ruled out of the World Cup after suffering an ankle injury against Bangladesh.

“Mighty Aussies they were called after winning the 2023 50-overs World Cup. After that they had a sharp fall. 2024 World T20, 2025 Champions Trophy, 2025 World Test Championship – they were not Mighty. If Hardik Pandya had played the Ahmedabad final in 2023, the Aussies would have lost there too,” Kaif posted on X.

The early exit from the T20 World Cup was the latest in line of the Australians failing to make a mark in big ICC events since being crowned champion in 2023. They exited the T20 World Cup in 2024 after losing to India in the semifinals, lost to India again in the semis of the Champions Trophy last year and also were defeated by South Africa in the World Test Championship final.

The 2021 T20 World Cup champions Australia were officially eliminated from the group stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 after the Group B clash between Zimbabwe and Ireland was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to incessant rain in Pallekele on Tuesday.

Also Read | Australia’s T20 World Cup exit: Bad Luck, faulty selections and a Steve Smith insult

Australia’s qualification hopes were already dented on Monday after an eight-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in Kandy at the very same venue. Spinner Dushan Hemantha led the charge with the ball, picking up three for 37 in four overs to restrict Australia to 181 all out. In reply, Pathum Nissanka produced a magnificent unbeaten 100 off just 52 balls, guiding the co-hosts to a commanding victory in just 18 overs and confirming their place in the Super 8 stage.

Australia have had a poor outing in this World Cup, having lost to Zimbabwe by 23 runs as well. The Kangaroos’ solitary win in this campaign came against Ireland, where the Australians registered a 67-run win in their opening game in Colombo.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
India vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NED
T20 World Cup: Pakistan ride on Sahibzada Farhan’s ton to beat Namibia, qualify for Super 8s
Sahibzada Farhan Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup
‘24 hours a day for seven days’: How Scotland made it to the T20 World Cup after being called in as late replacement for Bangladesh
Scotland T20 World Cup
Rashid Khan on Afghanistan’s World Cup exit: ‘We faced two top teams in four days’
Afghanistan T20 World Cup exit

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
Advertisement
Best of Express
Look Out Circular sought for retired Rajasthan IAS Subodh Agarwal after morning raid
Subodh Agarwal
Galgotias University issues apology after controversy, says 'representative ill-informed'
Galgotias University professor Neha (L); and the robodog the university displayed during the AI summit (R)
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
'I am Shah Rukh Khan because of Salim Khan': SRK recalls eating meals at Salman's house during struggle days
Salim Khan
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
Viral filter glitch just cost this popular streamer 140,000 followers in minutes
The report noted that the audiences had been watching her with enhanced features such as smooth skin and defined facial contours
India vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NED
T20 World Cup: Pakistan ride on Sahibzada Farhan’s ton to beat Namibia, qualify for Super 8s
Sahibzada Farhan Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha reveal stunning, zen-inspired nursery for son Neer featuring vintage car artwork: ‘I wanted very gentleman vibes’
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha give a peek into son Neer's nursery
Google debuts mid-range Pixel 10a but keeps the price steady amid the global RAM shortage
The new Pixel 10a costs US$499 (Rs 49,999) in line with the price of last year’s Pixel 9a. Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Advertisement
Feb 18: Latest News