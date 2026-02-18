‘Aussies would have lost there too’: Mohammad Kaif says Australia would have failed to defeat India in 2023 World Cup final if Hardik Pandya played

After Australia were knocked out of the T20 World Cup on Tuesday, former India player Mohammad Kaif said that the Aussies had a mighty fall following the ODI World Cup win in 2023. Kaif also went on to say that Australia would have lost the 2023 ODI World Cup final as well if allrounder Hardik Pandya had played. Pandya had been ruled out of the World Cup after suffering an ankle injury against Bangladesh.

“Mighty Aussies they were called after winning the 2023 50-overs World Cup. After that they had a sharp fall. 2024 World T20, 2025 Champions Trophy, 2025 World Test Championship – they were not Mighty. If Hardik Pandya had played the Ahmedabad final in 2023, the Aussies would have lost there too,” Kaif posted on X.