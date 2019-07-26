Australia squad for Ashes: James Pattinson, Peter Siddle and Cameron Bancroft recalled

Australia has recalled their fast bowlers James Pattinson and Peter Siddle alongside opening batsman Cameron Bancroft in their 17-member squad for the Ashes, beginning 1 August in Birmingham.

Pattinson’s last Test appearance came in February 2016 during Australia’s tour to New Zealand. The Victorian pacer produced impressive figures of 3/19 in the third innings of Australia’s four-day warm-up game in Southampton, to push his case forward for Australia’s 17-member squad. His last Ashes appearance came during Australia’s tour to England in 2013, wherein he finished with seven wickets from two games.

National selector Trevor Hohns has just announced our 17-man squad for the @Qantas #Ashes Tour of the UK: Paine (c), Bancroft, Cummins, Harris, Hazlewood, Head, Khawaja, Labuschagne, Lyon, MMarsh, Neser, Pattinson, Siddle, Smith, Starc, Wade, Warner pic.twitter.com/xm0i0K9lW3 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) July 26, 2019

Cameron Bancroft, the opening batsman is all set to make a Test comeback alongside the experienced duo of Steve Smith and David Warner, after the trio had been banned from international cricket for the ball-tampering episode during the Cape Town test in March 2018. Bancroft was one of the only two batsmen to register a half-century score in the warm-up game, as his unbeaten 93 guided the Hick XII to a five-wicket win in a low-scoring affair.

Usman Khawaja, whose fitness status had been reassured by skipper Tim Paine earlier, features in the squad after suffering from a hamstring strain which had ruled him out of Australia’s semi-final clash against England in the recently concluded World Cup. Alex Carey’s strong performances at the World Cup have been overlooked as Matthew Wade seals the spot for the reserve wicket-keeper.

Marcus Harris, who played each of six Tests for Australia last summer and finished as the leading run-scorer with 1188 runs in the Sheffield Shield competition; has been included alongside Travis Head who scored a century in Australia’s last Test played against Sri Lanka in February this year.

Mitchell Marsh occupies his spot as the leading all-rounder, after his five-wicket haul in Southampton. Marnus Labuschagne too found a spot in the 17-member team. The experienced Nathan Lyon features as the lone specialist spinner in the team.

Australia’s last Ashes triumph in England came 18 years ago when Steve Waugh’s men had trumped the hosts 4-1 t extend their dominance further in international cricket. The Tim Paine led side will eye a positive start in the series and will expect their strong bowling line-up to create an impact similar to that of Ireland’s in the ongoing game at Lord’s.