Australia slump to lowest ODI rankings in 34 years

A year before the ICC 2019 World Cup begins, defending champions Australia have slumped to their lowest ODI ranking in 34 years. The last time Australia were placed at the sixth position was in 1984. Pakistan have replaced them in the fifth spot. England, India, South Africa and New Zealand form the top four spots.

Australia are currently playing against England in a five-match ODI series wherein they have already suffered two successive defeats in the first two encounters. As a result, Australia have now 102 rating points. Since the summer of 2016-17, the Kangaroos have lost 13 out of their 15 ODIs. In their last 10 matches, they have managed to win just two.

In the second ODI at Cardiff, the Aussies were chasing a daunting target of 343. Shaun Marsh’s performed brilliantly with the bats scoring a magnificent 131 but it wasn’t enough to prevent a defeat. However, after the match, the southpaw expressed hope of a turnaround and said, “We felt like we were in the game right until the end, unfortunately, we just weren’t good enough. We probably lost wickets at key times in our innings again and we couldn’t really build big partnerships at the start. We’ll have to be better in a few days’ time.”

“We know we need to improve a fair bit to get that win. We’re heading in the right direction but we still need lots of improvement,” said Marsh.

Latest ICC one-day international rankings: England- 124 points, India- 122 , South Africa- 113 , New Zealand- 112, Pakistan- 102, Australia- 102, Bangladesh- 93, Sri Lanka- 77, West Indies- 69, Afghanistan- 63, Zimbabwe- 55, Ireland- 38, Scotland- 33, United Arab Emirates-18.

