Australia skipper Tim Paine fined for showing dissent to umpire

Australian captain Tim Paine, left, talks with teammate Steve Smith during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Australia captain Tim Paine was on Sunday fined 15 per cent of his match fee for showing dissent at an umpire’s decision on day three of the third Test against India in Sydney.

Paine was found to have breached “Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel”.

“In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Paine, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period,” the ICC said in a statement.

The incident occurred in the 56th over of India’s first innings on Saturday when Paine criticized the umpire’s decision following an unsuccessful DRS review against Cheteshwar Pujara.

Paine admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations.

There was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson, third umpire Bruce Oxenford and fourth official Claire Polosak levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.